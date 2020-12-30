RHOSLC 's Meredith Marks Has Reconciled with Her Husband After Separation: 'We Love Each Other'

Meredith Marks/Instagram Meredith Marks and husband Seth

Meredith Marks is putting her faith in the power of love.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star tells PEOPLE she is back together with her husband Seth after a brief separation.

"We love each other," she says. "He's my best friend and he always will be."

After hitting a "dark place" in their relationship, Meredith says the two began seeing a couple's counselor, who helped them realize that their marriage was worth fighting for.

"We decided to try and start over," she says, adding that they did not date other people during their separation. "We just hit some blips in the road and needed to regroup and reconnect."

Coming out of therapy, Meredith says she and Seth felt "very strong, very united" and were once again "feeling very positive" about their future together.

Meredith and Seth wed in 1996 and share three children: Reid, Chloe and Brooks.

While Meredith admits that it was difficult opening up about her marriage and separation on RHOSLC, learning to verbalize her feelings and face issues head-on became beneficial in helping improve her communication with Seth.

"It sounds crazy, but Real Housewives of Salt Lake City saved my marriage," she says. "The show really forces you to be very introspective and really think about the things you say and how they impact other people."

And when the COVID-19 pandemic hit and they went into self-isolation, it gave the couple even more time to bond on a deeper level.

"We were really quarantined and together, and reevaluating what's important, what you care about," she explains. "And we were spending all this time together, which we realized we really wanted to be together, we enjoyed spending time together."

"I'm probably the only one on this earth who can honestly say that Real Housewives coupled with COVID saved my marriage," she adds.

