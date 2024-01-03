‘RHOSLC’: Andy Cohen Responds To Incarcerated Jen Shah Over Black Eye Claims Addressed In Season 4 Finale

Andy Cohen is responding to former The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah after it was alleged during the Season 4 finale that she was the cause of Heather Gay’s black eye in Season 3.

The fourth season ender of the Bravo reality series came with two bombshells: the first one being that Monica Garcia was leaking information to the Instagram account Reality Von Tease, and the second one that Shah gave her co-star a black eye.

After the finale aired, a statement on Shah’s Instagram account went live to the surprise of many RHOSLC fans, as the former housewife is currently serving time in prison for her involvement in a telemarketing scheme.

“Bravo, if I punched Heather in her eye, you guys would have footage to prove it,” read the statement. “It’s clear the show can’t live without me since I was brought up at the beginning, middle and end of Season 4. Andy [Cohen] is still butt hurt that I turned down his 1:1 interview. Why would you sit down with someone who ‘gave’ another cast member a black eye? Next story.”

Cohen addressed the statement on his SiriusXM show, prefacing his words by saying he found it ironic Shah’s message came at the time he was also a “victim of fraud.” The Watch What Happens Live host made it clear that he wasn’t saying Shah was responsible for the fraud he was a victim of.

“Let me point out. I don’t want to be captain obvious here. But if we had footage, don’t you think we would have aired it? Do ya think we wouldn’t have said Heather… Heather saying, ‘I don’t know how I got the black guy.’ And then, don’t you think we would have cut to the footage and with a chiron that said ‘Four hours earlier?’ Pop!” Cohen said in regard to Shah’s statement about Bravo not having proof of her punching Gay in the eye.

Cohen then addressed the comment about him being “butt hurt” over Shah refusing a one-on-one interview with him ahead of her surrendering to authorities to start her prison sentence. The RHOSLC executive producer gave insight and said one of Shah’s requests was to document her journey to prison.

“I had forgotten about the one-on-one with Jen. She is right. I did want to do a one-on-one with her. I don’t care about it anymore. I’m over it,” Cohen said. “Her stipulations were insane. I know she wanted us to do a docu-series of her days leading up to jail. She wanted a lot of money, and she was still professing her innocence.”

He continued, “So it would have been another interview of her sitting across from me lying to my face, which we got at two reunions from her, so I so that’s, that’s that. That’s my response to that.”

