Is RHONY Star Jenna Lyons Engaged?

The Real Housewives of New York City star Jessel Taank opens up about the most annoying trait or habit from each of her RHONY castmates: Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy, Jenna Lyons, and Brynn Whitfield. Amidst the game, Jessel playfully draws parallels between Jenna and the iconic music sensation, Taylor Swift, while addressing speculations about Jenna's potential engagement. Also, Jessel reacts to Brynn calling her “forgettable” and calls out Ubah for putting her sleeping behavior on blast.

View comments