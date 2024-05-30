RHONY’s Sonja Morgan Loses Huge Sum in Final Sale of Iconic NYC Townhouse

Sonja Morgan’s Upper East Side townhouse was basically a cast member during her time on The Real Housewives of New York City. The brown ice, the elevator, the toilet clogs – all iconic. However, a new owner will soon be using the luxurious bidet to wash their unmentionables.

After years on and off the market, Sonja’s storied townhouse finally sold during a planned online auction – at a steep loss of almost 50%.

Sonja’s townhouse sold to the highest bidder for millions less than she paid for it

Sonja struggled to find a buyer for a decade, putting the property on the market and then pulling it off several times. According to sources familiar with the deal via The New York Post, the home – located at 162 E. 63rd St. in Manhattan – sold for $4.45 million in a two-week long no-reserve online auction that ended May 29, 2024.

Once the buyer’s premium of 12% was factored in, the final sale price amounted to $4.98 million.

Sonja and her now ex-husband, JPMorgan heir John Adams Morgan, purchased the elegant five-story home for $9.1 million in 1998. Don’t dare touch those Morgan letters…

A historic sale for Sonja’s townhouse after over a decade on the market

Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo

In 2013, amidst a tumultuous divorce, Sonja listed the upscale property for $9.95 million. She ended up repeatedly reducing the sale price but had no luck offloading it, despite its prime location and luxurious amenities.

Sonja held onto the 4,650-square-foot home through a lot of challenges. She filed for bankruptcy in 2010, where court documents revealed she was $19.8 million in debt with $13.5 million in assets. The bankruptcy case was settled in 2015, and he was able to keep the townhouse.

In 2015, she dropped the price to $7.2 million. By 2018, she began renting it out for $32,000/month.

She made renovations last summer and relisted it for $8.75 million. It remained on the market for $7.5 million up until last month.

So far, Sonja hasn’t commented on the sale.

It’s the end of an era; goodbye, old friend! Hopefully, Sonja will be moving on to a more manageable home where she can bring her male suitors and boss around her squad of interns.

The Real Housewives of New York City, The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy and Luann & Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake all stream on Peacock.

