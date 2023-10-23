“RHONY” Reunion: The Women Heat Up and Hash Out Claims of 'Gaslighting,' Cheating and Playing the Victim

"From the outside looking in, it just doesn't feel like you have a connection," Sai said of Jessel's marriage, while also accusing Jessel and Erin of "disgusting" comments

No one was safe during part 1 of The Real Housewives of New York City reunion.

On Sunday’s episode, Jenna Lyons got unexpectedly roped into a conversation between host Andy Cohen and fellow Housewife Erin Dana Lichy about Erin' recent business ventures with Million Dollar Listing alum Fredrik Eklund.

Erin, 36, was explaining that Fredrik’s television persona and his real life personality are exactly the same when Ubah Hassan interrupted her and claimed he was genuine — “unlike Jenna.”



"I think TV Jenna is 'poor me,' victim, 'I'm old, I'm this' and the real Jenna it's powerhouse," the Ubah Hot founder said, rendering Jenna momentarily speechless.

“I mean, I don't even know what to say,” she admitted. “I think it's a lot different having cameras watching you. Having vulnerability and being powerful ... can exist together. I'm not in a power situation in this dynamic at all.”

Ubah, 40, claimed that Jenna was usually “nowhere to be found” every time a Housewife is “yelling or something” and noted how she tends to “avoid a lot of things.”

When Jenna explained that she didn’t feel “excited” about “weighing in on someone else” and their drama, the model confronted her over her tendency to share her opinions behind the scenes after watching back her drama with Erin.



Cohen promised Ubah they would be able to touch on the subject at a later time in the reunion and moved on to ask Erin about where she stood in her friendship with Sai de Silva.

The Bravo executive asked about the real estate agent’s recent claims on a podcast that Sai’s confessionals bothered her and found her comments about her shakshuka and cheese hurtful.



“Honestly, I have no idea what happened to her. Something like switched,” she said of Sai when asked about their friendship. The influencer, 42, interrupted and claimed that Erin was a liar.

On her podcast appearance, Erin claimed that Sai attended a get-together at her home before they started filming the season and Sai rudely asked, “So all there is, is cheese?”



“I never came to your house and said that. Never,” Sai contested after playing a clip of the episode. “Ubah was there, Jessel was there, I brought you a nice bottle of champagne. We were there to have a good time. I was the only person eating the cheese, actually. Stop insinuating this story that I'm a rude person who came to your house and complained.”

Erin later admitted she may have “misconstrued” her statement and didn’t relay the series of events as “accurately” as she should have. She also acknowledged that her tendency to be “direct” may come off as “a little rude and crass and maybe it's something I should work on.”

“I don't think Erin’s rude. I think she's polite. She's elegant. She's nice, but I think she’s a s----stirrer,” Ubah added. “And she gaslights. I think she gaslights.”

“One hundred percent,” Sai agreed.

Elsewhere in the reunion, Erin and Sai were back in the hot seat when Jessel Taank confronted them for talking about her marriage in a “disgusting f---ing way.”

When Sai claimed that she simply stated that her marriage was “sexless,” Jessel interrupted her and accused the duo for implying that her husband had plans to cheat on her during an overnight trip to Vietnam.

During season 14 of RHONY, Jessel’s sex life with her husband Pavit was a hot topic for the group. She revealed that the couple hadn't been intimate for a year and a half after welcoming twins following an intense four-year journey with IVF.

Jessel eventually shared that Pavit had finally ended their sex drought after a staycation in New York City and revealed her husband’s plans to take a 24 hour trip to Vietnam to build his mileage and cash in on a ticket he bought during the pandemic.

Erin and Sai grew suspicious of his motives, implying that he was going on a trip for other reasons. Sai claimed she would never let her husband David go on a solo trip across the world and confront him by asking, “Who the f--- are you f---ing?”

At the reunion, Erin denied that she “insinuated” that her husband cheated on her to which Jessel snapped back, “Did you watch the show Erin? Did you watch it with a f---ing blindfold over your face?”

She then confronted Erin about spreading rumors about why Pavit doesn’t wear his wedding ring, which turned out to be a misunderstanding after Brynn Whitfield incorrectly relayed the message. Erin explained that she told Brynn that her own husband Abe doesn’t wear his ring very often, which is why she didn’t want to bring it up on camera.

Following her confrontation with Erin, Jessel set her sights on Sai, who explained why she didn’t believe she lied about her and Pavit having sex on their staycation.

“You know what, it's none of my business,” Sai replied. “I'm sorry. I shouldn't comment on anyone's marriage but my own. From the outside looking in, it just doesn't feel like you have a connection, but that is your relationship and I can't justify your relationship at all.”

Jessel pointed out that Sai shared her opinions on her relationship with her comment and stated that “no one deserves to comment on my marriage, and especially not in a negative way.”

She continued, referring to the reasons behind her sex drought, “And also, I was talking about postpartum. You understand when you have babies when you have four years of IVF, it's OK. It's OK to have these struggles.”

“It's fine. It's normal. You both implied my husband is cheating on me because I’m not having sex with him,” she said, while Erin and Sai continued to deny her claims.

The Real Housewives of New York City reunion part 2 airs Oct. 28 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.



