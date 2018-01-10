'RHONJ's' Melissa Gorga to serve as bridesmaid in Danielle Staubs upcoming wedding?

When Real Housewives of New Jersey’s beloved “prostitution whore” finally gets married, it will be a day to celebrate. Bravo viewers met Danielle Staub eight years ago on the first season of RHONJ, and the mother of two with a killer bikini body was admittedly polarizing. (Staub’s tagline declared, “You either love me or hate me. There is no in between with me.”)

Now back on the show in a “friends” role, Staub is engaged to former Yankee Marty Caffrey — and this is, impressively, her 20th engagement. Castmate and fellow Housewife Melissa Gorga stopped by the Morning Breath studios Wednesday morning and exclusively revealed to Jackie and Claudia Oshry that Staub has asked Gorga to serve as a bridesmaid in her wedding.

Although the two have known each other for years through arbitrary social media run-ins, Gorga and Staub had only actually met on the first day of filming for Season 8 of RHONJ. “I have learned that she’s misunderstood; she’s extremely vulnerable,” Gorga told the Oshry sisters. “She’s actually a lot weaker than you would think she is. She wants acceptance.” Teresa Giudice’s two sidekicks hit it off, even as the drama continued this season (cake tossing, anti-Semitic allegations).

“I’m not going to say much more, because you’re going to see,” hints Gorga about the impending nuptials. Hmmm… a little wedding drama on Bravo never hurt anyone. And as any Real Housewife knows, an imminent wedding is a sure-fire way to secure another season on the show — and probably negotiate a pay bump.