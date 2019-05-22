‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ star Teresa Giudice‘s husband Joe has won another battle in his fight to avoid deportation, with a appeal court halting the reality star from being sent back to Italy while the case is ongoing. According to court documents obtained by The Blast, the United States Court of Appeals for The […]

View photos teresa giudice joe More

‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ star Teresa Giudice‘s husband Joe has won another battle in his fight to avoid deportation, with a appeal court halting the reality star from being sent back to Italy while the case is ongoing.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, the United States Court of Appeals for The Third Circuit has ordered Joe will stay in America while he is battling the case.

Sources close to Joe tell us his legal team will be fighting to get him out of custody while he awaits a final decision from the immigration court. He is hopeful the court will see things his way and permanently stop the deportation.

Joe was released earlier this year from prison after serving three years behind bars, but he was immediately transferred into ICE custody. He is fighting to stop from being deported back to Italy and has already filed an appeal in federal court.

Gia Giudice, Joe’s 18-year-old daughter, even launched a petition entitled “STOP the Deportation of Joe Giudice.” She directed the campaign at President Donald J. Trump, asking him to step in and help her family.

The post ‘RHONJ’ Star Joe Giudice Gets to Stay in America During Deportation Battle appeared first on The Blast.