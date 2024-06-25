“RHOC”'s Heather Dubrow Recreates Lavish Wedding Cake for 25th Wedding Anniversary with Husband Terry

"We were so blown away by this special moment from our Italy trip," Heather said while showing off the cake replica

Heather Dubrow/Instagram Heather and Terry Dubrow cut into a replica of their wedding cake

Heather Dubrow and Dr. Terry Dubrow celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary with a nostalgic sweet treat.

The couple marked the milestone by recreating moments from their 1999 wedding adventures, which included taking a trip back to honeymoon spot Venice, Italy, and treating themselves to a replica of their wedding cake.

To showcase the sentimental recreation, The Real Housewives of Orange County star, 55, shared photos on Monday, June 24, of them cutting the original cake 25 years ago and cutting the 2024 version.

Related: Heather and Terry Dubrow Celebrate Their 25th Wedding Anniversary: 'A Lifetime to Go'

"The first photo shows our original wedding cake, which was just this beautiful and unique white cake with pearls and crystal butterflies on it – I swear it was the cake of my dreams," Heather explained on Instagram.

The second photo showed the couple smiling as they cut into the "perfectly recreated" creation from the Amam Venice hotel.

"We were so blown away by this special moment from our Italy trip ❤️," Heather continued.

Heather Dubrow/Instagram Heather Dubrow shared a close-up of the wedding cake replica

The Bravo star gave a side-by-side of the two cakes on her Instagram Stories, writing, "How PERFECT of a job did they do??!!" She followed up the post by sharing a heartwarming video of her and her husband cutting into the cake.

"We're in Italy. We're cutting cake. We cut the cake," Terry, 65, can be heard in the footage.

Heather shared an additional photo of inside the cake, writing, "Turns out the cake was fabulous — Such a fun & special moment ❤️❤️❤️."

Heather Dubrow/Instagram Heather and Terry Dubrow cut into their wedding cake replica

The PEOPLE Puzzler crossword is here! How quickly can you solve it? Play now!

Related: Heather Dubrow Shows 'Appreciation' for Husband Terry After His Mini-Stroke: ‘Thank God You're Healthy'

In December, the couple, who share four children, marked the 27th anniversary of their first blind date.

At the time, Heather shared a throwback photo in an Instagram post. "Spent last weekend in Cabo celebrating the day @drdubrow and I met on a blind date 27 years ago ! ❤️Although we didn’t know it at the time, it was the day that changed our trajectory," she wrote.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The reality TV star included quotes that resonated with her about their relationship, including one that read, "A soulmate isn't someone who completes you. No, a soulmate is someone who inspires you to complete yourself.”



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.