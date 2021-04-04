  • Oops!
'RHOC' alum Kara Keough announces pregnancy on Easter, a year after death of newborn son

Hannah Yasharoff, USA TODAY
·2 min read
A year after losing her newborn son, "Real Housewives of Orange County" alum Kara Keough has something to celebrate: she and husband Kyle Bosworth are expecting another baby.

The reality star, 32, announced with a series of sweet Easter celebration photos that their family is expecting a new addition after an emotional last spring, losing their newborn and Keough's father soon after.

"Last Easter was the worst night of my life," Keough wrote in an Easter Day Instagram post. "We held our firstborn son in our arms as he took his final breaths. We spent time in the hell that is watching your child die. This Easter is decidedly better. Despite that wretched Easter night, I can’t ignore that this day also represents rebirth. Renewed hope."

Keough gave birth April 6 of last year to a boy, McCoy, who died after experiencing "shoulder dystocia and a compressed umbilical cord" during the birth. The reality star kept her nearly 200,000 Instagram followers updated as she mourned her newborn son, reflecting on the milestones and memories the family might have been making together.

"McCoy's a big bro!" read a sign shared to Instagram of the family's backyard "garden of life" dedicated to the late infant.

"We miss you, Mack-a-doodle," she wrote in a message to McCoy in the April 4 post. "Thank you for sending us this sacred gift. You’re a big brother! Tell Grandpa that I said he was right. He’ll know what I mean."

Keough's father former Oakland Athletics pitcher and special assistant Matt Keough, died at age 64, she announced last May in a tribute asking her father to "please take care of my son."

She added: "Teach him the circle changeup and how to find forever friends. You’re on grandpa duty in heaven now."

Previously: 'Real Housewives of Orange County' star Kara Keough mourns father, a month after her newborn son died

A year later, Keough is drawing comparisons to Easter and springtime symbolizing new birth in her own family: "New life, the dawn of something beautiful and restorative. Quite literally rising from the ground."

Keough appeared alongside her mother Jeana Keough, on the reality TV series "Real Housewives of Orange County" from 2006 to 2013. She married former NFL player Bosworth in 2014. The couple shares one daughter, 5-year-old Decker.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'RHOC's Kara Keough is pregnant a year after newborn son's death

