'RHOC' Alum Jo De La Rosa Announces Engagement to Taran Gray Peirson: 'Still Feel Like I'm Dreaming'

Taran Gray/Instagram

Jo De La Rosa is getting hitched!

The original Real Housewives of Orange Country star, 40, announced her engagement to Taran Gray Peirson late Saturday night with a sweet Instagram post. In her post, De La Rosa said the Hollywood producer and composer popped the question Friday night.

"Still feel like I'm dreaming," she wrote alongside an image of her snuggling her new fiancé while holding up her impressive engagement ring. "The day after but last night, I said yes 💍."

Peirson shared the news on his Instagram page as well, flaunting the jaw-dropping jewelry he put on De La Rosa's finger.

"Jo Peirson has a nice 'ring' to it. 😏💍," he quipped in his post.

The couple recently celebrated their 1-year anniversary of dating on June 10. Peirson honored the special occasion with a heartfelt message on Instagram, calling De La Rosa the "gorgeous, hilarious, spontaneous, gentle, God loving woman" he had dreamed of.

"She's proof that if you're patient enough, and you take wise advice from your friends along the way, you'll find your unicorn. 🦄," he captioned a smiling shot of the two posing outside The Butcher, The Baker, The Cappuccino Maker in West Hollywood.

Peirson then teased the upcoming proposal: "God knew what I needed better than I did. Happy anniversary sweetheart, let's change the date next year. 😉."

The message clearly melted De La Rosa's heart. "Awww, baby! Happy anniversary love!! I can't wait for more years with you to come!! I love you so much!! 🙈💕," she commented on the post.

De La Rosa and Peirson first met in 2020 via Hinge. In a YouTube video from December, the RHOC star said she signed up for the dating service out of boredom during the pandemic.

When the two eventually connected, Peirson made it clear he was not interested in meeting up right away due to the coronavirus. Oddly enough, De La Rosa didn't mind, and the two flirted online for a while instead.

Jo De La Rosa and Taran Gray

Jo De La Rosa/Instagram

The couple spoke on the phone for the first time two weeks after linking up. Peirson said he didn't realize De La Rosa was a reality star until he listened to an episode of her "PopCandy" podcast before the call.

Suddenly, the pair found themselves wrapped up in a whirlwind relationship, talking on the phone and via Zoom multiple times a day. They eventually met in person, but not before making their relationship official via Zoom.

"I just felt like we had so much in common," De La Rosa explained in the video. "So, in the past, I've dated a lot of business guys. So you were — he was — a breath of fresh air because I was working in a really creative industry and so it was just nice to connect over that."