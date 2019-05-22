'RHOBH': Lisa Vanderpump slammed for 'transphobic' comment about Erika Jayne

Lisa Vanderpump is under fire once again, this time for a comment she made about fellow cast member Erika Jayne on this week's episode of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."

During the episode that aired on Tuesday night, Vanderpump took part in a self-elected lie detector test to attempt to prove to both viewers and her cast mates that she didn't plant a story in Radar Online about co-star Dorit Kemsley and a dog that she adopted from Vanderpump Dogs. In a confessional segment that was edited into the scene, Vanderpump declared her innocence and said that there are "some things" that she "can't lie about."

"Just don't ask me if Erika's tucking it under, or something like that, because there are some things I can't lie about," Vanderpump quipped, alluding a practice commonly used by trans women.

SEE ALSO: Will Lisa Vanderpump attend the 'RHOBH' reunion? Andy Cohen gives an update (Exclusive)

Almost immediately after it aired, viewers took to Twitter to air out their distaste for Vanderpump's comment, which many called "transphobic."





"Who knew Lvp was transphobic? Well, we know NOW," cast member Lisa Rinna, who is one of Vanderpump's most outspoken critics, tweeted.





"Oof. Making transphobic jokes is soooo not cool, even if you are someone who does a lot for the LGBTQ+ community. Know better. Be better," People writer Dave Quinn tweeted. "Or maybe transphobic jokes is just part of that British humor thing she talks about all the time?"

Actress Candis Cayne, who is trans herself, also spoke out against Vanderpump's comment with a tweet of her own that included a clip of the moment in question. It's worth noting that Jayne retweeted Cayne's post.





"Oh come on @lisavanderpump joking about @erikajayne 'tucking,'" she wrote. "Ugly Trans jokes marginalizing our community are not acceptable. Being an ally doesn’t give you a free pass To make transphobic remarks. Do better."

SEE ALSO: Kyle Richards explains what made her Lisa Vanderpump feud 'so much worse' (Exclusive)

Both Quinn and Cayne made sure to mention that Vanderpump has a long history of using her platform as a reality star and successful restaurateur celebrating the LGBTQ community, but noted that that doesn't excuse any disparaging remarks about said community.

Lisa Vanderpump has yet to respond to the backlash she received for the comment.