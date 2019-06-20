'RHOA' star Porsha Williams Splits with Fiancé Dennis McKinley

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Porsha Williams has reportedly ended her engagement with fiancé Dennis McKinley.

According to Us Weekly, the reality star and McKinley are dunzo are a year of dating. The two first revealed their relationship in June 2018.

A couple months after they announced they were together, Porsha revealed she was pregnant with her first child. She and Dennis would eventually get engaged in September and welcomed daughter, Pilar, in March.

Rumors started to swirl when the “RHOA” recently unfollowed McKinley on social media ... only to refollow later.

She also raised eyebrows when she captioned a vacation photo, "Finally got to take a much needed vacation with my family ... Perfect relaxing, destination for families or couples."

View photos

Williams is no longer following McKinley on his Instagram and he is not following her. The two were last seen out in public back in May for a charity event.

Unfortunately, relationships aren't the only drama in the Bravo star's life, as she is also dealing with financial issues after the Georgia Department of Revenue slapped Williams with a lien over unpaid 2017 state taxes.

The lien claims she failed to pay $19,935 in taxes but the bill grew with interest and other fees to a total of $27,846.34.

Williams was accused by the IRS of owing unpaid taxes for 2009 ($405.39), 2011 ($174.72), 2012 ($4,611.76) 2015 ($37,524.65) and 2017 ($197,907.58) for a grand total of $240,624.10.

She quickly handled that debt and dropped the full $240k to end her beef with the IRS. Williams now only has to handle the state tax debt.