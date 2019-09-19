RHOA Star Kenya Moore and Husband Marc Daly Split After 2 Years of Marriage

Kenya Moore will be twirling on her own.

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal the Real Housewives of Atlanta star and her husband Marc Daly have split, a little over two years after saying their “I dos.”

Moore, 48, and Daly, 49, have been married since June 2017, when they tied the knot in a romantic sunset ceremony on a St. Lucia beach.

Their separation comes less than a year after Moore gave birth to their first child, daughter Brooklyn Doris Daly, on Nov. 4, 2018.

In exclusive statements to PEOPLE, both Moore and Daly asked for privacy.

“It is with profound sadness that I regret to inform my fans that I am divorcing my husband Marc Daly,” Moore said. “Due to recent and ongoing circumstances, I can no longer continue in the marriage. My sole concern and focus is and will always be my daughter, Brooklyn, my miracle baby. She was made in love and true commitment. I ask for our privacy to be respected moving forward.”

Said Daly: “I have come to the difficult decision to separate from Kenya at this time. Our daughter has two parents that love her very much and in her best interests, this situation should remain as private as possible. I cherish our family’s good times together and will continue to co-parent in a loving way. Rumors, innuendo or false accusations only serve to hurt our family and will be addressed through counsel as the law permits. Please respect our privacy during this challenging period.”

Moore and Daly were together as recently as Tuesday night, when they attended a benefit reception he hosted in honor of the Black Man Lab at the Wimbish House in Atlanta.

And on Monday, Moore, Daly, and baby Brooklyn were together in New York City for an episode of The Tamron Hall Show — their first television appearance as a family.

It was also a rare appearance for Daly, who only appeared briefly on RHOA with Moore in season 10 before her exit from the show. She’ll be back for season 12, which is being filmed now.)

On Tamron Hall, Moore called Daly “the love of my life” as he recounted how he supported her through her long IVF process.

“It’s incredibly challenging because the success rate for these these treatments are very low,” he said. “There’s expectations, but you also have to be prepared for disappointed. So just being there, being supportive, being hopeful, being positive and just being behind her was what it’s all about.”

Kenya Moore and husband Marc Daly with daughter Brooklyn

In an exclusive interview about their nuptials in June 2017, Moore told PEOPLE that their bond was nearly instantaneous.

“I’ve never experience a first date like this before,” she gushed. “You know when you meet people, and you like them or have good chemistry with them but you don’t feel like the world has changed? I felt like the earth moved after our first date.”

The two first met through mutual friend (and fellow Bravolebrity) chef Roblé Ali back in June 2016, though they didn’t start dating until December of that year.

“I probably would have married him in 30 days, the feeling was that strong,” she said of their first date. “But we wanted to wait and get to know each other and make sure it wasn’t an infatuation. We needed to make sure it was actually real.”