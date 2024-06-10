RHOA Leaked Audio Suggests Kenya Moore Called Brittany Eady an ‘Escort’

It’s not a good day to be a Kenya Moore apologist. Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently filming Season 16 and words on the street is that Ms. Moore is messier than ever. Allegedly.

The long-time peach holder has her fans (ahem, guilty as charged) but she certainly makes it hard to defend her.

This time, she’s targeted newbie Brittany Eady and things have gotten ugly.

The Neighborhood Talk, a popular Instagram account, recently posted audio of Kenya going off about Brittany. The tirade took place at none other than a Kenya Moore Hair Care party.

The former Miss USA allegedly told attendees, “You a paid hoe. Brittany does escort. There’s an IG that put her emails out on blast, she charges $1400 for an appointment. You not only a hoe, you a cheap whore.”

“You on covers of magazines being a thot. You all of those things, OK?” Kenya added. She then went on to call the newcomer an “escort” that “charges $1,400” her time.

The leaked audio comes on the heels of allegations that Kenya featured posters of Brittany allegedly engaged in sexual acts at the same party. That rumor then turned into another rumor that Brittany threatened Kenya with a gun in response to the incident.

Brittany took to Instagram to deny the allegation. “I’ve never been to jail, in a fight, or even had as much as a speeding ticket. That’s not my character,” she wrote in one of her Stories. The insurance agent added that she “never once had possession of any weapons or threatened anyone ever.”

Kenya took to Twitter

I would never engage in revenge porn, I have never distributed private images or footage of anyone, nor solicited images owned by others to use to threaten or blackmail.



I have always been vindicated. I can’t talk about STORY even with people planting fake news #sweet16? — KENYA MOORE (@KenyaMoore) June 8, 2024

For her part, Kenya also denied the claims against her on social media. “I would never engage in revenge porn, I have never distributed private images or footage of anyone, nor solicited images owned by others to use to threaten or blackmail,” she tweeted Saturday.

“I have always been vindicated. I can’t talk about STORY even with people planting fake news #sweet16.”

While some of these accusations remain unconfirmed, sources say that Bravo cameras were rolling.

TELL US – WHO DO YOU BELIEVE – KENYA OR BRITTANY?

The post RHOA Leaked Audio Suggests Kenya Moore Called Brittany Eady an ‘Escort’ appeared first on Reality Tea.