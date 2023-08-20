Rhea Seehorn Holds Out Hope for More ‘Better Call Saul’: ‘I Hope One Day There’s an Occasion to Revisit These Characters’

As Emmy voting comes to a close, many critics and “Better Call Saul” fans are hoping that this season’s strike-delayed award show finally brings the beloved spin-off its first trophy. This year marks the final opportunity for the Television Academy to reward the performances of Bob Odenkirk and Rhea Seehorn that form the emotional core of the show. Neither actor has won an Emmy for the series, something that many observers see as an unforgivable snub — even if competing against the “Succession” cast makes it an uphill battle.

But if Seehorn gets her way, this might not be the last nomination she receives for playing Kim Wexler. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter conducted before the SAG-AFTRA strike, Seehorn said that she is still holding out hope for another chance to reprise the role.

“I don’t think that I will ever forget her,” Seehorn said of Wexler. “I hope one day there’s an occasion to revisit these characters. Getting to play one character over the course of seven years, and the massive allowance of evolving and subtext and growth that they allowed us to play — she feels very three-dimensional as a human to me. There are parts of her that, as an actor and as a human, I am still trying to learn from, but I’m not fully successful. I don’t have a poker face like she does. I would like to not nervously fill silences. It was very meaningful to me to meet fans that Kim meant so much to and for me to realize [the viewers] are often her greatest confidants in scenes, because she doesn’t let other people in the room know what she’s thinking.”

While Vince Gilligan has downplayed suggestions of making another show in the “Breaking Bad” universe, his willingness to revisit the material in the past makes it difficult to rule out. (He followed “Breaking Bad” with six seasons of “Better Call Saul” and found time to write and direct “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie” along the way.) His next project is an untitled Apple TV+ series starring Seehorn and has already received a two season straight-to-series order.

