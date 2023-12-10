Rhea Ripley vs. Maxxine Dupri, Becky Lynch Segment Added To 12/11 WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley will be in action on the December 11 episode of WWE RAW.

WWE announced that WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley will face Maxxine Dupri on Monday night. Dupri commented on the news by saying that it was time to apply the G.A.B.L.E. method.

Ripley’s match on RAW will mark her first time competing since WWE Survivor Series, where she beat Zoey Stark to retain the title.

Time to apply the G.A.B.L.E. method ?? pic.twitter.com/JvVYdUS4IQ — MAXXINE DUPRI (@maxxinedupri) December 9, 2023

WWE also announced that Becky Lynch will call out Nia Jax, as she has set her sights on “The Irresistible Force”.

Updated Card For 12/11 WWE RAW

The updated card for the December 11 episode of WWE RAW is as follows:

CM Punk appears

Cody Rhodes vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Drew McIntyre vs. Jey Uso

Rhea Ripley vs. Maxxine Dupri

Becky Lynch appears

