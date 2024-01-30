'Rez Ball' honored with young adult writing awards

Jan. 29—Red Lake author Byron Graves' book "Rez Ball" has received two awards from the Young Adult Library Services Association and the American Indian Library Association.

Graves' novel tells the high-stakes story of a young athlete

determined to play like the hero his Ojibwe community needs him to be.

The book was honored by the YALSA with the William C. Morris Award for Best Young Adult by a Debut Author. "Rez Ball" also received the American Indian Youth Literature Award for Best Young Adult novel.

Graves was born and raised in the Red Lake Nation where he played high school basketball. When he isn't writing, he can be found playing retro video games, spending time with his family or cheering on the Minnesota Timberwolves. He currently lives in Denver.