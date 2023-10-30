Revisiting the Time When Tom Sandoval and Kristen Doute Tried to Work Things Out

Before there was Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss, there was Tom Sandoval and Kristen Doute . During Most Outrageous Vanderpump Rules WWHL Moments, Andy Cohen looks back at the dissolution of their tumultuous relationship during their 2014 appearance in the Clubhouse. Kristen told Andy that she thought something happened between Tom and Ariana beyond just making out. Despite this, the couple said they were working on their relationship, but the fans voted that they should break up in the poll.

