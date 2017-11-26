Revisiting 1977's toy-less first 'Star Wars' Christmas 40 years later — an inside account

Kenner’s infamous “Early Bird Certificate Package” contained a cardboard stand for toymaker’s 12 original figures, which weren’t available in time for the holidays. (Photo courtesy of the Star Wars Collectors Archive)

Editor’s note: The original version of this story ran in December 2015. To mark the 40th anniversary of that toy-less first Star Wars Christmas, we present a fully updated reprise, complete with additional insider interviews.

Maybe you’ve heard the story of the first Star Wars Christmas, and maybe you haven’t. Maybe you know about the mail-in certificates, and maybe you don’t. Either way, the story is worth telling and retelling because for all that the future holds for the Disney era of George Lucas’s creations, the first Star Wars Christmas is the only Star Wars Christmas that will ever be defined by one “brilliant” idea — and zero action figures.

Our story begins in the 1940s — or at least it does when Corky Steiner tells it. Steiner is a former executive of the company once known as Kenner Products, and the son of Phil Steiner, who cofounded Kenner with brothers Al and Joe.

One day, Corky Steiner says, Al Steiner notices a kid blowing bubbles. Al Steiner figures there’s a toy to be had in that act of play, and he’s right. The Bubble-Matic Gun is born, and Kenner, a “very small company” that manufactured pine-tar soap, among other things, is reborn.

Going forward, Corky Steiner says, “Kenner was about looking at what kids saw and translating what they saw into toys.”

Fast-forward to the 1970s. Kenner’s a division of General Mills. It makes Easy Bake Ovens, and tops wish lists with its Six Million Dollar Man merchandise based on the day’s hit cyborg-action series. (Television shows, not movies, was where it was at for the toy industry.) Then one day a filmmaker shows up with an oddball proposal. Corky Steiner paints the scene: “A number of toy companies passed on [this] unusual presentation with funny names… These names are ridiculous. [People thought,] ‘This guy must be nuts.’”

“No, he’s not nuts,” Kenner’s research-and-development team says of Lucas and the pitch for his unseen film, Star Wars, per Steiner. “Everything we think we see in this script is a toy. This is a bonanza.”

Bernard Loomis, the then-president of Kenner, gives the green light: “You guys like it,” he says, according to Steiner, “go for it.”

While Kenner gets to work, Star Wars becomes a phenomenon. Released in May 1977, it rolls from

summer through Thanksgiving as Hollywood’s unrivaled, No. 1 box-office hit. By holiday shopping season, Star Wars merchandise, including mass- and locally produced knockoffs, is flying off shelves.

There is, however, a hitch, for customers and for Santa alike.

“Once Kenner started getting into Star Wars it was pretty much all hands on deck, 24/7,” recounts Mark Boudreaux, an intern who would go on to become a full-time designer with the company, helping create the classic Millennium Falcon toy. “We didn’t see the trailer until February ’77 so that didn’t give us much time to actually put plastic product on the shelves.”

“It was impossible to get the toys in market in time for Christmas,” Steiner adds, “and, yes, we could get some stuff like puzzles and games, but we couldn’t get the essence of the toys.”

The essence or star of the Star Wars line is the 3.75-inch action figure cast in the detailed likenesses

of the film’s characters — and, as Steiner says, it’s not ready to ship.

So, Kenner’s Loomis goes for it again.

“They asked me to put together some preliminary conceptual documents — some artwork, fabricate some envelopes so that we can show our management team what the thoughts were,” says Boudreaux. “And it was quite an interesting conversation, if I recall, going to upper management and saying, ‘Hey, you know, we want to sell an empty cardboard box for under the tree.’”

And that becomes the crux of the company’s holiday campaign.

“These action figures are not yet available,” a 1977 Kenner TV commercial advises, “but the Star Wars

Early Bird Certificate Package is in stores.”

Sold for about $10 each, the Early Bird Certificate Package is a little, rectangular box adorned with Star Wars illustrations. Inside is a form. Fill it out, mail it in — and then wait up to six months for Luke, Leia, R2-D2, and Chewbacca action figures to be sent to you.

In the age of same-day delivery, this deal sounds insane. In an analog galaxy far, far, away, the IOUs are a hit — “expected to be a complete sellout for Christmas ’77,” hometown newspapers report.