Review: 'To Kill a Mockingbird' is a powerful production of an American classic

The struggle to hold on to one’s moral compass and integrity while navigating the cruel waters of bigotry, violence, racial injustice is at the heart of Aaron Sorkin’s new adaptation of Harper Lee’s beloved novel “To Kill a Mockingbird,” now on stage through Sunday at Kravis Center.

“To Kill a Mockingbird,” the only book Lee published during her lifetime, is a literary classic. It won the Pulitzer Prize and was made into a 1962 film starring Gregory Peck, who won an Oscar for his performance as Atticus Finch, and made 10-year-old Mary Badham the youngest person at that time to be nominated for an Academy Award for best supporting actress for her performance as Scout Finch. Badham is part of the touring cast of “To Kill a Mockingbird,” and is effective in a memorable scene as bigoted, racist neighbor Mrs. Henry Dubose.

The story, set in 1934, details one tumultuous summer in the life of the Finch family — widower Atticus Finch (Richard Thomas) a well-mannered, respected lawyer, and his young children, daughter Scout (Scout Backus) and son Jem (Justin Mark) who live in the small town of Maycomb, Alabama. Judge Taylor (Jeff Still) appoints Atticus to defend a Black man, Tom Robinson (Yaegel T. Welch) against charges that he raped a white woman, Mayella Ewell (Mariah Lee). The subsequent trial and events relating to the trial bring out the bigotry among the townspeople and a create a moral struggle for Atticus regarding his belief in both people and the law.

Yaegel T. Welch portrays Tom Robinson, delivering testimony in “To Kill a Mockingbird.”

To bring “To Kill a Mockingbird” to the stage, Sorkin plays with time, beginning at the end of the story, giving us a taste of the trial, and then circling back to the beginning of that fateful summer. This nonlinear approach works, given that the story is told primarily by the adult Scout. Sorkin also makes Jem and their friend Dill (Steven Lee Johnson) narrators, and the three are omnipresent throughout the play.

Thomas, as Atticus Finch, is stunning. His performance illustrates the steady rise in Atticus’s emotions and actions as the stakes in the story get higher. Much of the first act focuses on Atticus’s folksy charm, integrity, and morality, which Thomas plays to perfection. But it’s the second act in which Thomas really gets to shine, in his delivery of Atticus’s powerful, impassioned closing argument at trial, and in the personal turmoil he faces as he questions his belief in the justness of his fellow citizens. It’s a masterful performance.

Mary Badham, who played Scout Finch in the 1962 film “To Kill a Mockingbird,” portrays Mrs. Henry Dubose in the stage adaptation by Aaron Sorkin, now at Kravis Center.

Thomas leads a uniformly strong cast, and standouts include Welch, who delivers a stellar, heartbreaking performance as Tom; Still as compassionate Judge Taylor; Jacqueline Williams, who portrays the Finch housekeeper Calpurnia with strength, spunk, and humor; and Ted Koch, who embodies the loathsome, bigoted Bob Ewell. Backus, as Scout, walks the fine line of playing a child from an adult perspective, and succeeds. Mark, as Jem, brings to life a boy on the cusp of manhood. And Johnson is a delight as Dill, the character Lee based on her childhood friend, Truman Capote.

It’s rare for a play to be part of the Broadway series at Kravis Center, but “To Kill a Mockingbird” is a powerful production of an American classic, full of themes that are, unfortunately, still relatable today. It is one of the must-see shows of the season and of the year.

IF YOU GO

Richard Thomas as Atticus Finch shares a moment with Scout Backus as Scout Finch in “To Kill a Mockingbird.”

“To Kill a Mockingbird” runs through January 7, at Kravis Center, 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach. For tickets and more information, call 561-832-7469 or visit Kravis.org

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Daily News: Review: 'To Kill a Mockingbird' is a must-see show of the season