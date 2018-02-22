Revealed: How many movies it takes to get an Oscar

If you’re in the movie business, and you’re wondering when the Academy is likely to come calling, then wonder no more.

New data has revealed how long you’ll have to graft until you might find a hefty statue in your downstairs toilet.

A study by Music Magpie has worked out that on average you have to appear in 19.8 movies before you’ll get nominated.

Then it’s a further 26.6 movie roles before you’re up on the stage howling like Sally Field.

The data came from looking back at 90 years and 1,708 nominees’ worth of Oscar wins and losses.

Splitting the info in terms of gender, it falls more favourably towards actresses than actors, with women on average starring in 15.8 movies before being nominated, and 21.2 before winning an Oscar.

By comparison, men star in 23.7 films before being nominated, and 32.1 before winning.

Three-time Oscar winners Daniel Day-Lewis and Meryl Streep

As for applying the stats to this year’s crop of nominees, Margot Robbie has received her first nomination from 16 movies, while Sam Rockwell has only received his first nomination after making 70 movies.

Most likely to win this year, given these metrics, are Mary J. Blige for Mudbound (her 19th role), an Saoirse Ronan for Lady Bird, her 27th movie.

Outliers have including Gabourey Sidibe who was nominated after just one movie, Precious in 2009, while Mary Pickford starred in 220 films before being nominated in 1929.

Meanwhile, it took Christopher Plummer 132 movies before he was nominated, for The Last Station in 2009.

Meryl Streep remains the most-nominated actress ever, with 21 nominations and three wins in all, while Katherine Hepburn scored 12 nominations and four wins.

Jack Nicholson, meanwhile, notched up 12 nominations and three wins, and Laurence Olivier 10 nominations and one win – along with two honorary awards.

