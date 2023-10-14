Reunited on the road: Nickel Creek's 'Celebrants' is new body of work in nine years, tour stops at Revel

Oct. 13—It takes a little bit of time for Sean Watkins to shift back to domestic life after being on tour for months.

"I'm here in Los Angeles doing my thing," he says with a laugh. "It's an interesting contrast of the two ways of life. They are very different. When you're single and don't have kids, touring is like a vacation. Once you're out of that single zone, you're coming back into a life that's more set."

Watkins is one-third of the bluegrass band Nickel Creek. He is joined in the trio by Chris Thile and his sister, Sara Watkins .

Nickel Creek is hitting the road and its tour will make a stop at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17, at Revel ABQ.

The trio is touring in support of its most recent album, "Celebrants," which marks the band's fifth studio album.

It is also the first new release in nine years for the trio.

The album was recorded at RCA Studio A in Nashville, Tennessee, and is produced by longtime collaborator Eric Valentine and features Mike Elizondo on bass.

Watkins says the first day of writing for "Celebrants" began on Feb. 18, 2021.

"That kicked off one solid month of writing," he says. "From start to finish, it took just under two years to complete. There were about 75 days of writing together through that process. The writing went up until we went into the studio."

Nickel Creek formed in 1989, and picked up a Grammy Award in 2003, for Best Folk Album for "This Side."

With five studio albums under its belt, the trio's catalog of music has a lot to choose from.

Watkins says there are about eight songs from "Celebrants."

"We're doing as much of the new record as we can," he says. "Of course, we always have to play the songs that we're known for. That's always an interesting balance."

Watkins, 46, has been performing music since he was a teenager.

Over the course of his musical journey, a lot has changed.

"As I've changed as a person, my love for performing has embraced the joy I feel when I'm connecting with people," he says. "I don't think I had one moment when I was playing and I didn't realize how grateful I am. Sure, being on stage can be nerve wracking and anxiety creeps in. Overall, it's me also connecting with Sara and Chris. We're a part of something greater."

After nine years of not releasing music, Nickel Creek did put some pressure on themselves to create another body of work that ups the ante.

"A lot of times, we tend to feel individually," he says. "I sometimes feel like I'm not as good. Every time we present something new, I want people to see the work we've put into the new material. We keep raising the bar in a healthy way where it doesn't burn each one of us out."