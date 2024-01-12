New And Returning TV Shows To Get Excited About This Winter
Yes, this list includes Dune: Part Two.
Yes, this list includes Dune: Part Two.
The bulk of the players on this week's list of priority pickups should be available in the majority of hoops leagues.
Skip the trip to the doctor with these OTC herpes test kits.
A Logitech sale at Amazon has dropped the prices of mice, webcams and other accessories by up to 25 percent.
Liberty Walk just revealed a Lamborghini Countach build at the Tokyo Auto Salon.
Saban retired on Wednesday.
Houthi rebels attacking commercial ships were threatening an inflation surge. Bombs may eliminate that threat.
The Craftsman V20 Max Cordless Drill and Impact Driver Combo Kit, currently on sale at Amazon for $97.99 (34% off), is a stellar option for home DIYers
To give passkeys the credit they deserve, top security experts agree that the new way of logging in comes with greater security. Like every other security advancement from SMS-based multifactor authentication to hardware authentication keys, however, adoption lags because people still hesitate to make the leap.
It's been two decades since I developed the first driverless motorcycle, Ghostrider, as part of the DARPA Grand Challenge, an event that is widely viewed as the dawn of autonomous vehicles. With such rapid advances, at the time, the consensus was that there would be an autonomous car in every driveway within the next 10 years. Much progress has been made since then, and 2024 — the 20th anniversary of Ghostrider — will be another seminal year for autonomous vehicles, especially for off-road industries.
Hyundai reveals the Ioniq 5 N NPX1 at the Tokyo Auto Salon; a vehicle to display upcoming aftermarket parts for the performance EV.