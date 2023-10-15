Returnees Leslie Jones, Sarah Silverman among latest crop of guest hosts for ‘The Daily Show’

Leslie Jones and Sarah Silverman are each being given a second week of guest hosting duties on Comedy Central’s still-without-a-permanent-host “The Daily Show,” which has been going with a lineup of guests to preside when not impacted by the now-settled writers strike. Jones took the hosting reins in January, the first week after the show returned to the air following Trevor Noah’s departure. (Noah’s final episode aired December 8 of last year.) Jones is hosting the week of November 13, while Silverman – who hosted for a week in February – returns for her second guest host go-around on November 6.

Jones is said to be on the Paramount shortlist of contenders to land the “Daily Show” job full-time, along with late-night talk show vet Chelsea Handler and Hasan Minhaj, the host of this year’s Independent Spirit Awards. A permanent host is expected to join the show in 2024, specific date unknown. It’s unclear if one of those guest hosting over the remainder of the year will be the final choice.

Besides Jones and Silverman, those participating as part of the “all-star lineup” of guest hosts over the next seven weeks are Michael Kosta, Desus Nice of “Desus & Mero” fame, Charlamagne tha God, Michelle Wolf and the “Daily Show” news team featuring Dulce Sloan and Ronny Chieng.

Here’s the “Daily Show” guest host roster and schedule between mid-October and the end of November:

Week of October 16: Michael Kosta

Week of October 23: Desus Nice

Week of October 30: Charlamagne tha God

Week of November 6: Sarah Silverman

Week of November 13: Leslie Jones

Week of November 20: The Daily Show News Team Takeover featuring Dulcé Sloan, Ronny Chieng

Week of November 27: Michelle Wolf

