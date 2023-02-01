Pop goes 'Return of the Jedi': 'Star Wars' classic gets full Funko line to celebrate 40th anniversary (exclusive)

Just in time for the 40th anniversary of Return of the Jedi, Funko is releasing a new line of must-have Star Wars collectibles. (Photos courtesy of Funko)

It is unavoidable... it is your destiny... to celebrate four decades of Return of the Jedi with a new batch of Star Wars collectibles from Funko. As part of the third annual Funko Fair, the toy Empire is striking back with a line of Jedi-specific Pops and Yahoo Entertainment has your exclusive first look at the entire collection. We promise — this isn't a trap. (See all 15 products in the GIF above.)

Available for pre-order now ahead of the Original Trilogy-capper's 40th anniversary in May, Funko's ROTJ collection boasts multiple versions of fan-favorite characters and recreations of famous movie moments. Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader's climactic father-son duel is preserved in vinyl — a glaring Emperor Palpatine is also available separately — as is Jabba the Hutt's throne room spread, complete with his high exaltedness's favorite Kowakian monkey-lizard jester, Salacious Crumb.

Funko Pop! Moment: Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary: Luke vs Vader (Photo courtesy of Funko)

Funko Pop! Movie Moment: Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary: Jabba with Salacious Crumb. (Photo courtesy of Funko)

You can also create your own movie moment courtesy of two Pop Deluxe figures: Chewbacca and Luke at different ends of Jabba's skiff as it hovers over the Great Pit of Carkoon where a hungry sarlacc beast dwells. These figures join previously released Jabba's Skiff Pops — including R2-D2 — to form a "Build a Scene" tableau.

Funko Pop! Deluxe: Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary Jabba Skiff Chewie (Photo courtesy of Funko)

Funko Pop! Deluxe: Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary Jabba Skiff Luke (Photo courtesy of Funko)

Meanwhile, Vader's less-needy child, Leia Organa, scores two Pop lewks, one where she's in her Rebel duds and the other in her Boushh disguise. We also get a glimpse of Anakin Skywalker sans Vader's helmet as he looks upon his son's face one last time.

Funko Pop! Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary Leia (Photo courtesy of Funko)

Funko Pop! Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary Leia (Boushh) (Photo courtesy of Funko)

Funko Pop! Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary Vader Unmasked (Photo courtesy of Funko)

The rest of the collection includes two Luke figures (one of which glows in the dark), a pair of Ewoks, C-3PO on his forest moon throne and a Vader keychain. But let's face it: what we're really here for is the Max Rebo representation. Tatooine's premiere Jizz-wailer musician scores a new 40th anniversary figure that features his signature 21-key red ball jett organ. Play "Yub Nub" again, Max!

Funko Pop! Star Wars: Max Rebo (Photo courtesy of Funko)

Consider our 40th anniversary trip to Endor booked... and we're bringing our Funkos with us.

Funko's 40th Anniversary Return of the Jedi collectibles are available for pre-order now on the official site.