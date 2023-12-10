Resurfaced Reports Show That Tiffany Trump’s Time at College Highlighted How Different She Is From Her Family

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When you dig deeper into Marla Maples and Donald Trump’s daughter Tiffany Trump, the more differences you see between her and the rest of her half-siblings. The differences between her and her half-sibling’s Thanksgiving celebrations were staggering, and now, resurfaced reports show that she’s quite different in two major ways: her schooling and what her focus reportedly was.

More from SheKnows

For her undergraduate degree, she attended her father’s alma mater, the University of Pennsylvania, with a Bachelor of Arts degree in sociology with a concentration in law and society. Then, instead of attending business school like her father and siblings, she attended law school, specifically at Georgetown University Law Center, and graduated in May 2020.

Now, during her time there, many wondered what type of studies she was a part of, and mainly what her focus was. Tiffany’s former college adviser Hocine Fetni, told The Daily Pennsylvanian in 2020 (which was resurfaced by Nicki Swift) that she wrote all about human rights. Specifically, she wrote about the mistreatment of minority groups within the U.S. judicial system.

WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 26: Tiffany Trump, daughter of President Donald Trump, arrives for a ceremony where her father will introduce 7th U.S. Circuit Court Judge Amy Coney Barrett, 48, as his nominee to the Supreme Court in the Rose Garden at the White House September 26, 2020 in Washington, DC. With 38 days until the election, Trump tapped Barrett to be his third Supreme Court nominee in just four years and to replace the late Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery on Tuesday. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

“[Tiffany] found that … if you are a minority or are really economically disadvantaged, then you’re really going to have less of a chance of really having your rights respected just as a human being and as a U.S. citizen,” Fetni revealed, who was both her advisor and Sociology professor.

“Tiffany is her own person. Every one of us is our own person and we cannot connect our thoughts to a parent or sibling. We love our parents and we care about them, but when it comes to how we approach things, we think differently,” he said. “Some people, though, do follow in their parents’ footsteps even ideologically, but I did not see that from Tiffany.”

While the “Like a Bird” singer’s father was credited for doing a lot for the Black community, most of it has been shown that the highs weren’t because of his administration, it was due to other outside factors, per Vox. And it’s unclear what Tiffany is doing after she graduated, but we’re sure her professor is hoping she’ll make the most of her human rights-based degrees.

Before you go, click here to see the biggest presidential scandals in US History.



Hillary Clinton, Bill Clinton

Best of SheKnows

Sign up for SheKnows' Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.