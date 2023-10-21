Resurfaced Reports Claim Donald Trump May Be Feuding With Son Barron Over the Most Trivial Difference



So, this wasn’t on our 2023 Bingo cards, but insiders are claiming Donald Trump is feuding with his youngest son Barron Trump over his height?

When promoting his 2019 book Siege: Trump Under Fire, Michael Wolff talked about this apparent feud in an interview with Lawrence O’Donnell back when Barron was 12 years old.

O’Donnell started by saying, “You also report the incredibly peculiar detail that Donald Trump is reportedly jealous of his son’s height because at 12 years old he’s apparently growing up.”

To this, Wolff responds by saying, “He’s jealous of everyone’s height. He never lets himself be in a photograph with someone taller than he is. Height is his — is one of his techniques. He uses his height — and, remember, Donald Trump is a very large man.”

Back when this was reported, Barron was already a few inches taller than Donald (who is a little over 6’1’!) They were seen together oftentimes when they were all in the White House, but since then, photos of Barron and Donald together are few and far between.

Now, Barron is around 6’8, and the last time the two were seen together was at his first wife Ivana Trump’s funeral. Barron has mainly stayed with his devoted mother Melania Trump .

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 20: Former U.S. President Donald Trump, former U.S. First Lady Melania Trump and Barron Trump are seen at the funeral of Ivana Trump on July 20, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)

As for Donald, he has spoken briefly about Barron, but he made a meme about his son that left Melania reportedly “fuming.”

Now, Wolff hasn’t been seen as a super-trustworthy source, but he did get exclusive details from members of Donald’s team, and even Donald himself at one point. But this height insecurity has been reported on quite a few times over the years. Recently, in Aug 2023, Intelligencer reported on how Donald allegedly lied about his own height and weight while getting his mugshot taken.

Height can be a common point of insecurity for many, but people are pointing out the trivial matter of allegedly not being pictured near your own offspring because of it.

