Resurfaced Details Reveal the Simple Reason Two of Donald Trump’s Kids Didn’t Vote for Him Back in 2016

In 2023, former US President Donald Trump’s children’s loyalties may not all align with him like they used to. While Donald Trump Jr, Eric Trump, and Tiffany Trump still show their support for him by showing up to major events and conferences, Ivanka Trump has stepped away from Donald and politics. (And his youngest son Barron has been more or less shielded from it all.)

But resurfaced reports show that two of Trump’s children actually didn’t vote for him in the 2016 primaries (but not for the reasons you may think). While the knee-jerk reaction is to assume that they took a stand against him early on, it’s much simpler than that.

So back in the 2016 primaries, two of Trump’s children didn’t vote for him, and the resurfaced details explain everything as to why two of his children didn’t show support in this way, and it has everything to do with a missed deadline. (And we’re not counting Barron since he wasn’t of age!)

BRIARCLIFF MANOR, NY – SEPTEMBER 21: (L-R) Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and Ivanka Trump attend the 9th Annual Eric Trump Foundation Golf Invitational Auction & Dinner at Trump National Golf Club Westchester on September 21, 2015 in Briarcliff Manor, New York. (Photo by Grant Lamos IV/Getty Images)

Back then, both Eric and Ivanka were rather new to the political world, and missed an important deadline that barred them from voting in the primaries. In details obtained by The List, this deadline on Feb 14 was the deadline for people to switch party enrollment.

Eric identified as Independent until 2016, when he publicly stated he was a Republican (and made it official as soon as he could).

As for Ivanka, who also missed her chance to switch parties, she had a bit of a more zig-zagged journey to being a Republican. While the Trump Card author was officially a Democrat, she personally identified as more of an Independent until 2018 when she officially switched to being a Republican like her siblings.

