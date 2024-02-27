Restaurant inspections: Sewage backup, feces on floor temporarily closes Volusia restaurant

Florida's digital database of restaurant health inspections is updated regularly with information on which local restaurants pass and fail.

The database can be searched by county or by restaurant name. You will see which restaurants were fined and forced to close temporarily.

Disclaimer: The Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation describes an inspection report as "a 'snapshot' of conditions present at the time of the inspection." On any given day, an establishment may have fewer or more violations than noted in its most recent inspection. An inspection conducted on any given day may not represent the establishment's overall, long-term conditions.

Volusia-Flagler best restaurant inspections

The following restaurants, presented in alphabetical order, passed their inspections from Feb. 18-24 with zero violations:

De La Vega Restaurante Galeria, 128 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand.

Parvathys Kitchen , 105 Artisan Alley, DeLand.

Surfin' Scoops, 1760 Ocean Shore Blvd., Ormond Beach.

Volusia County restaurant inspections with high-priority violations

The following restaurants, presented in alphabetical order, were issued warnings, administrative complaints or were temporarily closed due to failed inspections from Feb. 18-24:

C's Country Diner

741 N. U.S. Highway 1, Oak Hill

Feb. 19

Emergency order recommended: Facility temporarily closed

Three total violations, with one high-priority violation:

High Priority - Sewage/wastewater backing up through floor drains. -Ladies' room waste/sewage on floor, feces on floor in ladies room. -men's room waste water of floor Stalls are currently locked Rotor rooter is on there way will be here in about 45 minutes. Mostly waste water on floors. Employee currently cleaning. **Admin Complaint**

C's Country Diner

741 N. U.S. Highway 1, Oak Hill

Feb. 20

Emergency order call back – complied.

Elliott's Steakhouse

4170 U.S. Highway 1, Edgewater

Feb. 22

Follow-up required: Warning issued.

Eight total violations, with three high-priority violations:

High Priority - Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. 2 in unused employee restroom **Corrected On-Site** **Warning**

High Priority - Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Butter packets held at room temperature, expo area. Advised to use time as a public health control. **Warning**

High Priority - Toxic substance/chemical improperly stored. Degreaser spray bottles hanging over oil in dry storage **Corrected On-Site** **Warning**

Fraze's Scratch Cookin'

1008 Ridgewood Ave., Holly Hill

Feb. 22

Follow-up required: Warning issued.

Six total violations, with one high-priority violation:

High Priority - Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. All tcs foods in walk in cooler at 44°f to 45°f. **Warning**

Fraze's Scratch Cookin'

1008 Ridgewood Ave., Holly Hill

Feb. 23

Call back - complied. Met inspection standards.

Fujiyama Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi

2625 Enterprise Road, Suite 300, Orange City

Feb. 22

Follow-up required: Warning issued.

Seventeen total violations, with four high-priority violations:

High Priority - Dishmachine chlorine sanitizer not at proper minimum strength. Discontinue use of dishmachine for sanitizing and set up manual sanitization until dishmachine is repaired and sanitizing properly. 0 ppm. 100 ppm. **Corrected On-Site** **Warning**

High Priority - Food with mold-like growth. See stop sale. Stock pot in Walk in cooler of soy sauce. , moldy. **Corrective Action Taken** **Warning**

High Priority - Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. **Warning**

High Priority - Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Walk in cooler raw beef (45F - Cold Holding); noodies (49F - Cold Holding)/overnight .; tofu (44F - Cold Holding); shell eggs (48F - ambient temperature ), placed overnight, operator instructed to discard bagged noodles . Operator placed ice. **Corrective Action Taken** **Repeat Violation** **Warning**

Jason’s Corner Deli

135 Canal St., New Smyrna Beach

Feb. 22

Follow-up required: Warning issued.

Eight total violations, with two high-priority violations:

High Priority - Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. - Soup 44-45F, chili 44-45F, cheese 45F, cooked onions 45F, cooked mushrooms 44F, ham 44F, chicken 46F. Walk in cooler - ranch made in house 48f in cooler under slicer. - butter packets 46F in upright Alamo cooler. Some 41F and 42F

High Priority - Wiping cloth sanitizer solution exceeds the maximum concentration allowed. greater than 200 ppm cl corrected to 100 ppm **Corrected On-Site** **Repeat Violation**

Mi Tierra Authentic Mexican Restaurant

2235 S. Volusia Ave., Orange City

Feb. 19

Follow-up required: Warning issued.

Eleven total violations, with one high-priority violation:

High Priority - Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit Walk in cooler tacos de carne (46F - Cold Holding)1 hour ; stuffed peppers (46F - Cold Holding); raw chicken (46F - Cold Holding. Operator placed in walk in freezer **Corrected On-Site** **Warning**

Mi Tierra Authentic Mexican Restaurant

2235 S. Volusia Ave., Orange City

Feb. 20

Call back - complied. Met inspection standards.

Mongoose

208 W. Howry Ave., DeLand

Feb. 23

Follow-up required: Warning issued.

Six total violations, with three high-priority violations:

High Priority - Raw animal food stored over/not properly separated from ready-to-eat food. Raw pork stored over. Cooked chicken in Victory reach in cooler. **Warning**

High Priority - Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. See report. **Warning**

High Priority - Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Refrigerated drawers cut spinach (49F - Cold Holding); cooked soinach (49F - Cold Holding); cooked meat (49F - Cold Holding); rice (49F - Cold Holding); sliced beef 49F ( - Cold Holding); operator instructed to discard; cooked sliced beef (44F - Cold Holding). Operator removed and placed in another unit. **Corrective Action Taken** **Warning**

Nice 'N Easy Oyster Bar & Grille

2109 N. Volusia Ave., Orange City

Feb. 19

Follow-up required: Warning issued.

Thirteen total violations, with three high-priority violations:

High Priority - Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. **Warning**

High Priority - Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. -Storage area reach in cooler, Sauerkraut (50F -Cold Holding ) blue cheese (50F - Cold Holding); sliced ham (50F - Cold Holding); raw bacon (50F - Cold Holding). Placed overnight. Operator instructed to discard. -Refrigerated drawers sliced cheese (45-45F - Cold Holding); 30 minutes. - cookline lowboy unit Egg rolls 47F, placed overnight . Operator instructed to discard, **Corrective Action Taken** **Repeat Violation** **Warning**

High Priority - Wiping cloth sanitizer solution exceeds the maximum concentration allowed. 500 ppm Quat. **Corrected On-Site** **Warning**

Nice 'N Easy Oyster Bar & Grille

2109 N. Volusia Ave., Orange City

Feb. 20

Call back - complied. Met inspection standards.

Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery

1864 Victory Circle, Daytona Beach

Feb. 21

Follow-up required: Warning issued.

Twenty-five total violations, with four high-priority violations:

High Priority - Dented/rusted cans present. See stop sale. -employee discard **Warning**

High Priority - Employee touched soiled apron/clothes and then engaged in food preparation, handled clean equipment or utensils, or touched unwrapped single-service items without washing hands. -employee touched clothing continued working with food **Warning**

High Priority - Raw animal foods not properly separated from each other in holding unit based upon minimum required cooking temperature. -walk in cooler raw chicken over beef in walk in cooler **Corrected On-Site** **Warning**

High Priority - Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. -cheese ,cut lettuce ,salsa, black beans 45f to 47f moved to another cooler **Warning**

Sonic Drive-In

1221 Saxon Blvd., Orange City

Feb. 22

Follow-up required: Warning issued.

Seven total violations, with two high-priority violations:

High Priority - Cooked/heated time/temperature control for safety food not cooled from 135 degrees Fahrenheit to 41 degrees Fahrenheit within 6 hours. Cili51F in cook line reach in cooler, placed overnight, Operator instructed to discard. **Corrective Action Taken** **Warning**

High Priority - Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Chili 51F. **Warning**

Starlite Diner

401 N. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach

Feb. 23

Follow-up required: Warning issued.

Ten total violations, with six high-priority violations:

High Priority - Employee touched soiled surface and then engaged in food preparation, handled clean equipment or utensils, or touched unwrapped single-service items without washing hands. -employee touched cell phone prior to donning gloves and engaging in food handling/cooking without first washing hands. **Warning**

High Priority - Employee touching ready-to-eat food with their bare hands - food was not being heated as a sole ingredient to 145 degrees F or immediately added to other ingredients to be cooked/heated to the minimum required temperature to allow bare hand contact. Establishment has no approved Alternative Operating Procedure. -cheese **Warning**

High Priority - Raw animal food stored over/not properly separated from ready-to-eat food. -raw turkey stored above deli meats inside wall in cooler **Warning**

High Priority - Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. potato salad (51-55F - Cold Holding); cut tomatoes (51-55F - Cold Holding); sliced cheese (51-55F - Cold Holding); sliced turkey (55F - Cold Holding); sliced ham (55F - Cold Holding); sour krout (55F - Cold Holding); raw beef (55F - Cold Holding); raw burger (55F-58 - Cold Holding); cut lettuce (45F - Cold Holding) . Inside makeline cooler across from grill over 4 hours per operator statements about timing of cooler refill from walk in cooler. Operator discarded, next day callback inspection to verify ongoing cold temperatures at makeline cooler. **Warning**

High Priority - Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. potato salad (51-55F - Cold Holding); cut tomatoes (51-55F - Cold Holding); sliced cheese (51-55F - Cold Holding); sliced turkey (55F - Cold Holding); sliced ham (55F - Cold Holding); sour krout (55F - Cold Holding); raw beef (55F - Cold Holding); raw burger (55F-58 - Cold Holding); cut lettuce (45F - Cold Holding) **Warning**

High Priority - Time/temperature control for safety food prepared from/mixed with ingredient(s) at ambient temperature not cooled to 41 degrees Fahrenheit within 4 hours. -1 lexan of cut tomatoes did nit reach 41F within 4 hours of being cut **Warning**

Strouds Daytona Lagoon

601 Earl St., Daytona Beach

Feb. 19

Follow-up required: Warning issued.

Five total violations, with one high-priority violation:

High Priority - Chlorine sanitizer not at proper minimum strength for manual warewashing. Do not use equipment/utensils not properly sanitized. -less than 50ppm from plumbed in wall mounted unit, employee changed to quat ammonium tablets, at 400ppm **Corrected On-Site**

Sun & Sand Cafe

1460 Ocean Shore Blvd., Ormond Beach

Feb. 21

Follow-up required: Warning issued.

Six total violations, with one high-priority violation:

High Priority - Dishmachine chlorine sanitizer not at proper minimum strength. Discontinue use of dishmachine for sanitizing and set up manual sanitization until dishmachine is repaired and sanitizing properly.

Sushi99

155 E. Granada Blvd., Ormond Beach

Feb. 21

Follow-up required: Warning issued.

Eighteen total violations, with one high-priority violation:

High Priority - Dishmachine chlorine sanitizer not at proper minimum strength. Discontinue use of dishmachine for sanitizing and set up manual sanitization until dishmachine is repaired and sanitizing properly. **Warning**

Sushi99

155 E. Granada Blvd., Ormond Beach

Feb. 22

Call back - complied. Met inspection standards.

The Daytona Autograph Collection

1870 Victory Circle, Daytona Beach

Feb. 21

Follow-up required: Warning issued.

Eight total violations, with two high-priority violations:

High Priority - Raw animal food stored over/not properly separated from ready-to-eat food. -Walk in cooler raw salmon over cooked Octopus and raw beef over cooked ribs **Corrected On-Site** **Warning**

High Priority - Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. -Breakfast reach in cooler liquid egg white,sliced cheese corn beef hash,ham,shredded cheese, French toast batter 44f to 51f less than 4 hours ,placing in another cooler. True reach-in cooler sour cream 44f **Warning**

Flagler County restaurant inspections with high-priority violations

The following restaurants, presented in alphabetical order, were issued warnings, administrative complaints or were temporarily closed due to failed inspections from Feb. 18-24:

Cinco De Mayo Authentic Mexican Restaurant

5615 E. Highway 100, Suite 120, Palm Coast

Feb. 19

Follow-up required: Warning issued.

Nineteen total violations, with six high-priority violations:

High Priority - Employee failed to wash hands before putting on gloves to initiate a task working with food. Kitchen only has 1 hand washing sink and observed employees changing tasks with out washing hand first. **Repeat Violation** **Warning**

High Priority - Food placed in soiled container/equipment. Establishment is storing rice in clean trash can.

High Priority - Nonfood-grade containers used for food storage - direct contact with food. Establishment is using non food grade trash cans to store dry rice in. **Repeat Violation** **Warning**

High Priority - Raw animal food stored over/not properly separated from ready-to-eat food. Raw pork over cooked peppers. Person in charge moved pork. **Corrected On-Site**

High Priority - Server handled soiled dishes or utensils and then picked up plated food, served food, or prepared a beverage without washing hands. Observe waitress pick up dirty dishes, take the to dish and return to work. **Repeat Violation** **Warning**

High Priority - Time/temperature control for safety food, other than whole meat roast, hot held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit. At hot holding table on cookline; Refried beans, rice 124F; ( - Hot Holding). Items discarded.

Don Luigi's Gourmet Kitchen

260 Cypress Edge Drive, Suite 104, Palm Coast

Feb. 21

Follow-up required: Warning issued.

Four total violations, with one high-priority violation:

High Priority - Dishmachine chlorine sanitizer not at proper minimum strength. Discontinue use of dishmachine for sanitizing and set up manual sanitization until dishmachine is repaired and sanitizing properly. Dishmachine tests at 0ppm. Even after priming. Person in charge called repair person. **Corrective Action Taken** **Warning**

Don Luigi's Gourmet Kitchen

260 Cypress Edge Drive, Suite 104, Palm Coast

Feb. 23

Call back – complied.

Flagler Fish Company

180 S. Daytona Ave., Flagler Beach

Feb. 19

Call back – Administrative complaint recommended. Follow-up inspection required.

Two total violations, with two high-priority violations:

High Priority - - From initial inspection : High Priority - Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. In reach in cooler on cookline overnight; Cheese 50F, slaw 44F, salsa 44F, lettuce 49F, calamari 47F, shrimp, oysters 48F, green tomatoes, chive cheese, grits 49F, cooked shrimp 45F; ( - Cold Holding) In walk in cooler overnight; Butter, beef, steak 47F, calamari, crab cakes, slaw 45F, ; ( - Cold Holding) **Repeat Violation** **Admin Complaint** - From follow-up inspection 2024-02-19: In reach in cooler; Cheese, tomatoes slaw, lettuce, lobster, chicken, shrimp 61-63F. **Admin Complaint**

High Priority - - From initial inspection : High Priority - Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. In reach in cooler on cookline overnight; Cheese 50F, slaw 44F, salsa 44F, lettuce 49F, calamari 47F, shrimp, oysters 48F, green tomatoes, chive cheese, grits 49F, cooked shrimp 45F; ( - Cold Holding) In walk in cooler overnight; Butter, beef, steak 47F, calamari, crab cakes, slaw 45F, ; ( - Cold Holding) **Repeat Violation** **Admin Complaint** - From follow-up inspection 2024-02-19: In reach in cooler; Cheese, tomatoes slaw, lettuce, lobster, chicken, shrimp 61-63F. Cooler was turned off. In walk in cooler; ahi tuna, shrimp, steaks 36F. **Admin Complaint**

Flagler Fish Company

180 S. Daytona Ave., Flagler Beach

Feb. 21

Call back – complied.

Houligan's Spirited Sports Grille

50 Plaza Drive, Suite 106, Palm Coast

Feb. 19

Follow-up required: Warning issued.

Twelve total violations, with four high-priority violations:

High Priority - Raw animal food stored over/not properly separated from ready-to-eat food. In reach in freezer; raw burgers over cooked chicken. Person in charge moved burgers. **Corrected On-Site**

High Priority - Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Drawers; chicken 47Fburgers, chicken, beef, ham, cheese 47F, salmon 52F; ( - Cold Holding). Time could not be determined. **Warning**

High Priority - Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Drawers; chicken 47Fburgers, chicken, beef, ham, cheese 47F, salmon 52F; ( - Cold Holding). Time could not be determined. **Warning**

High Priority - Vacuum breaker missing at hose bibb or on fitting/splitter added to hose bibb. Missing on back corner hose. Also on wrong spot at mop sink. Person in charge placed after the split at mop sink. **Corrective Action Taken** **Repeat Violation**

Houligan's Spirited Sports Grille

50 Plaza Drive, Suite 106, Palm Coast

Feb. 21

Call back – complied.

Outback Steakhouse

45 Plaza Drive, Palm Coast

Feb. 19

Administrative complaint recommended. Follow-up inspection required.

Eleven total violations, with three high-priority violations:

High Priority - Dishmachine chlorine sanitizer not at proper minimum strength. Discontinue use of dishmachine for sanitizing and set up manual sanitization until dishmachine is repaired and sanitizing properly. At bar dish machine tests at 0ppm. Manager stated they will wash dishes in back until machine is repaired.

High Priority - Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Garlic butter 82F. Butter was sitting out. **Repeat Violation** **Admin Complaint**

High Priority - Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Garlic butter 82F. Butter was sitting out. **Repeat Violation** **Admin Complaint**

Helena Perray is the restaurant and dining writer for The Daytona Beach News-Journal. A New Jersey native and passionate storyteller, she can be contacted at hperray@gannett.com. Follow her on Instagram and Facebook. Support local journalism by subscribing

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Daytona area inspections find sewage water and feces on floor