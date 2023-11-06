Rescue dog wins role in Kettering Wizard of Oz panto

A rescue dog has won a starring role in a Christmas panto.

Lola, a French bulldog, is one of four dogs who will play the part of Dorothy's dog Toto in the Wizard of Oz at the Lighthouse Theatre in Kettering, Northamptonshire.

Local people were invited to bring their pets to the audition at the venue last month.

The panto is the latest step forward for a theatre that was threatened with closure earlier this year.

Prior to her pooch's performing career, Lola's owner Wendy Stock said she had not been sure whether she even wanted to be a full-time pet owner, until the RSPCA suggested she foster a dog instead.

"We got a phone call to say that they had a dog which just needed lots of love. She'd been used for breeding and she'd got an infection and had to have a serious operation," she said.

"She arrived, not in the best shape obviously, but we knew straight away that she wasn't going to go anywhere, she was going to stay with us."

Lola joined other dogs at the Lighthouse for the auditions in October.

Ms Stock said: "We took her down and she does grab everyone's hearts because she's such a lovely little dog and she's so well-behaved.

"We had some photos taken and got to meet the other dogs as well and then we got an email to say that she'd been chosen.

Her owner said Lola would take her role in her stride: "She just needs to be on the stage with Dorothy and be OK being picked up, and walk round the stage unfazed - which she generally is."

Terry, who played Toto in the 1939 film of the Wizard of Oz, was a female Cairn terrier who was seriously injured on set when someone playing a Winkie Guard stood on her toe, but she appeared in 22 other films and survived until 1945.

This Christmas will be a special time for the Lighthouse as it was due to close in May after Kettering Leisure Village, the complex that includes the theatre, became financially unviable.

Public meetings were held and a petition was created which was signed by 15,000 people.

A deal struck at the end of June meant that most of the Kettering Leisure Village site, including the theatre, would continue to be run by the site operator with council support.

