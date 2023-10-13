Republican Voters Who Don't Want To Vote for Donald Trump or Ron DeSantis Are Choosing This Surprising Candidate



If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.



For some Republican voters, Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis aren’t at the top of their list for the GOP nomination in 2024. There are conservative Americans who are looking to support a different candidate in the presidential race, including Sen. Mitt Romney , who isn’t a fan of the former president. That’s where Nikki Haley enters the chat.

More from SheKnows



The former South Carolina governor and United Nations ambassador is starting to see her star shine for what The Atlantic describes as “her chance to consolidate the anti-Trump support in the GOP.” She’s currently trailing behind Donald Trump (naturally) and DeSantis, but she is showing signs of pulling ahead of the Florida governor, which is not good news for his campaign. Haley’s no-nonsense approach in the debate has been one of her strong suits and while she is fine with criticizing Donald Trump, she isn’t swallowed up by the one-note message like Chris Christie is.

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley waves to supporters while arriving ather first campaign event on February 15, 2023 in Charleston, South Carolina.



The other crucial detail she has benefited from is DeSantis’ “dramatic flameout.” Instead of Donald Trump’s heir apparent being “a charismatic, crusading figure,” DeSantis has turned into a major disappointment. His robotic speeches and Florida politics do not translate well to the national stage even though they’ve tried to use his wife, Casey DeSantis, as his “secret weapon.” The voters and the donors are starting to move away at a brisk pace.

‘With All Due Respect: Defending America with Grit and Grace’ by Nikki Haley

Click here to read the full article.

Price: $29.99 $8.17

Buy On Amazon



Haley’s massive hurdle is trying to overcome Donald Trump’s astonishing lead. It would take a miracle right now to beat him unless his legal challenges finally sideline him. For some Republicans, the effort to support Haley is worth it because they don’t see much of a future with Donald Trump or DeSantis in the White House.

Before you go, click here for more Trump family tell-all books.

Best of SheKnows

Sign up for SheKnows' Newsletter.

For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.