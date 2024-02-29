Reporter Asks Hunter Biden Offensive Question After Hearing

Hunter Biden was asked by a reporter Wednesday if cocaine found at the White House in July was his ― just after his lawyer complained that House Republicans were more interested in Biden’s drug issues than asking pertinent questions in their impeachment inquiry of President Joe Biden. (Watch the video shared by Mediaite below.)

The president’s son had just finished closed-door testimony on Capitol Hill when his lawyer, Abbe Lowell, told the media: “It seems to me that the Republican members wanted to spend more time talking about my client’s addiction than they could ask any question that had anything to do with what they call their impeachment inquiry,” Lowell said.

As the attorney and the president’s son exited, a journalist blurted out, “Mr. Biden, was the cocaine at the White House yours?!” Hunter did not reply.

A bag of cocaine was discovered in July at the White House, triggering speculation about the source. Donald Trump accused both Hunter Biden and President Joe Biden of using the stash. But the Secret Service said it could not finger the culprit.

On Wednesday, Hunter Biden gave a deposition in the House GOP’s inquiry tied to questionable corruption allegations against the president. Republicans accuse the president of benefiting from his son’s business deals when he was vice president but have not come up with solid evidence.

