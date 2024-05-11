Report: Utah’s Miss USA complained of ‘toxic work environment’ in resignation letter

Miss USA Noelia Voigt competes in the national costume competition at the Miss Universe Beauty Pageant in San Salvador, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. The reigning winners of Miss USA, Noelia Voigt, and Miss Teen USA, UmaSofia Srivastava, handed back their crowns within days of each other this week in a shock to the Miss Universe Organization, which runs both. | Moises Castillo

Former Miss USA Noelia Voigt cited her mental health to explain why she was leaving the job early, but her resignation letter highlighted a number of additional concerns, according to The New York Times.

The Times obtained the eight-page letter on Friday and reported that it raised concerns about a “toxic work environment within the Miss USA Organization.”

“She also complained in her letter that the organization had delayed making good on her prize winnings” and argued that the organization had not supported her after an incident of sexual harassment late last year, The New York Times reported.

Representatives for Miss USA did not respond to the Times’ request for comment.

The New York Times noted that Voigt, who is from Park City and represented Utah in the Miss USA pageant, is subject to a nondisclosure agreement.

Since Miss USA announced her resignation on Monday, Miss Teen USA UmaSofia Srivastava and Miss Colorado USA Arianna Lemus have also left their posts.

“After careful consideration, I’ve decided to resign as I find that my personal values no longer fully align with the direction of the organization,” Srivastava said in a statement, as the Deseret News previously reported.

The Miss USA first runner-up, Savannah Gankiewicz, agreed to step into the role of Miss USA on Thursday, according to Today.com.

Before The New York Times posted its story on the resignation letter, Voigt shared a new statement in an Instagram story asking people not to attack Gankiewicz for her decision.

“I do not condone bullying or hate of any kind,” she wrote.

Voigt added that it’s OK if not everyone agrees with a decision.

“My decision was about my health moving forward and hoping for positive change,” she wrote.