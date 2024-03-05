Report: Tom Sandoval Likely To Pay Rachel Leviss off After Revenge Porn Lawsuit

Rachel Leviss rang in the one-year anniversary of Scandoval by filing a revenge porn lawsuit last week against her former lover, and his ex-girlfriend, Ariana Madix. The action was in response to Tom Sandoval filming Rachel without her consent, and his ex-girlfriend allegedly sharing the damning evidence of their affair with others.

An insider close to the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner revealed how the Bravolebrity felt about being sued by his former lover.

Tom is “so crushed”

The insider exclusively told DailyMail.com that Sandoval felt Rachel was “the one he would spend forever with.” Being sued for “revenge porn, eavesdropping, invasion of privacy and inflicting emotional distress” was quite a shock.

Further, the lawsuit accused Sandoval of, “secretly recording their private communications and capturing sexually explicit footage… without her knowledge or consent.”

“Tom is so crushed right now by this lawsuit,” a network insider told DailyMail.com. “None of them ever realized that this would take the toll on Rachel that it did.”

“Tom honestly thought that he and Rachel would ride off into the sunset together. He was obsessed with her,” the insider continued. “He loved her so much and was so sure that she was the one he would spend forever with. For her to turn around and sue him is so absolutely shocking.”

Rachel is seeking “a jury trial,” which would “suck everyone into court.” So, to avoid the potential “huge mess,” Sandoval is looking settle out of court.

“She will likely be paid off privately so that it does not get there,” the insider dished.

The network treated Rachel “with respect”

They went on to acknowledge the discomfort that Rachel did experience at the hands of her co-stars when her affair first surfaced.

“At the time, they all let their human emotions get the best of them and were not thinking about the ramification to their careers,” Tom’s confidante told the news publication. “Things were said on air to Rachel that would never be okay, such as Katie [Maloney] saying she wanted to lighter her on fire. Scheana [Shay] attacking Rachel and causing bodily harm is documented.”

“She was painted as the villian,” the insider continued. “And yes, Rachel was in negotiations to return for Season 11 and could have returned if she wanted to. She chose to not do so to protect her mental health.”

The VPR alum chose not to return to filming. Instead, she is sharing her side of the story on a podcast called Rachel Goes Rogue. Now, it seems, Rachel is intent on taking the upper hand legally, without involving the network. The “network and show treated her with respect,” and she has a “good relationship with production.”

“She sued the two people that she believed, through documented and sometimes filmed evidence, are responsible for inflicting irreversible trauma on her,” the source concluded.

It’s early yet to predict how this will play out, or if Rachel will agree to settle outside court as Sandoval hopes to do.

Catch Vanderpump Rules Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.

