Report: Six Matches Currently Planned For WWE SummerSlam (Potential Spoilers)

WWE Money in the Bank is in the rearview mirror, and the road to WWE SummerSlam is underway. According to a new report, several of the top matches for the show are already in the works. Read on if you wish to potentially be spoiled.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reports that six matches are currently being planned for WWE SummerSlam. Following The Usos’ win over Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa at WWE Money in the Bank, Meltzer wrote that WWE is planning on having Jey Uso face Reigns at SummerSlam.

Elsewhere in the report, Meltzer noted that a third match between Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar is also planned, as is a rematch between Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus. Additionally, a singles match between Gunther and Drew McIntyre, a bout where Rinda Rousey faces Shayna Baszler, and a Triple Threat involving Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, and Asuka are also part of the lineup.

Meltzer also wrote that Logan Paul is expected to compete in a match that will be an “in-ring showcase”, but his opponent was not named.

