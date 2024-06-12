Report: Update On Sexyy Red’s Future With NXT, Officials’ Reaction To Arrest

A new report provides an update on Sexyy Red‘s future with NXT following her arrest.

As reported on June 11, Sexyy Red was arrested for disorderly conduct ahead of WWE NXT Battleground. She still appeared at the premium live event on June 9, as she was the host of the show. She appeared in multiple segments throughout the event.

Corey Brennan of Fightful (via Fightful Select) reports that sources in NXT and WWE did not expect Sexyy Red’s arrest to prevent her from appearing on WWE programming in the future. Brennan reports that, as of Sunday night, there were plans for her to make future appearances in NXT. The report also notes that the rapper’s arrest came as a surprise to officials, as they did not know about it prior to NXT Battleground.

