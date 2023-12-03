Report: Update On Randy Orton’s WWE Contract

Randy Orton is back, and a new report provides an update on his contract.

Randy Orton had been out of action since May 2022 following fusion surgery. He returned to WWE at WWE Survivor Series on November 25. Orton then appeared on the following episodes of RAW and SmackDown; on the December 1 episode of WWE SmackDown, he signed an exclusive contract with the brand.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful (via Fightful Select) reports that Randy Orton previously signed a five-year deal with WWE in 2019. One WWE higher-up noted that they “would be surprised” if the company did not extend his current contract. Per Sapp, Orton’s deal initially went until at least the fall of 2024.

However, Sapp writes that, per WWE sources, WWE could add “injury time” to Orton’s contract that would keep him in the company until 2026. One higher-up expects this outcome, but it has not been confirmed yet. The report notes that, in some cases, injury time is not added when talent worked in other roles. While that does not seem to be the case with Orton, Sapp writes that it will be evaluated.

