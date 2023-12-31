Report: MJF Expected To Take Time Off From AEW TV Imminently

What’s next for MJF after AEW Worlds End?

According to a new report from Fightful (via Fightful Select), he might be taking some time off.

MJF lost the AEW World Championship to Samoa Joe at Worlds End on Saturday night. The night also ended with Adam Cole revealing himself as The Devil, along with Roderick Strong, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett and Wardlow as his accomplices.

Fightful reports that several sources they spoke with at the conclusion of the show expect MJF to be absent from AEW TV for a while. This is expected to happen “almost immediately.” MJF has been dealing with a number of injuries, and wanted to see the Devil storyline through.

It was noted that MJF is influential in his own creative details and he could always insist on staying on television, but it’s still expected internally.

As for his contract, MJF continues to maintain that his AEW contract is up at the beginning of 2024. However, many WWE sources claim they haven’t had talks with him. Several people in AEW believe he signed more than a year ago, although they don’t expect MJF would admit as much.

