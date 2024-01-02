Report: Mercedes Moné In Talks With AEW, Sources Expect Her To Land There

Mercedes Moné could be AEW-bound, according to a new report.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful (via Fightful Select) recently reported that talks between Moné and WWE broke down. As a result, she was expected to appear elsewhere.

In a new report, Sapp writes that Mercedes Moné has continued conversations with AEW. Sources in the industry say that AEW is Moné’s likely landing point, and they expect her to wind up there. However, her signing has not been confirmed. Sapp cited CM Punk and Will Ospreay as examples of stars whose physical contracts were not signed until the day of their appearance.

Additionally, Sapp writes that one source claimed that one source heard Moné and AEW were close to agreeing to terms. However, the same source said it’s never official until it’s official.

Earlier in December, Sapp reported that the tentative plans for Moné in AEW were no longer active. Another report stated that her asking price was believed to be above Charlotte Flair’s new WWE deal, which was said to be one of the highest-paid contracts for a woman in WWE history.

WrestleZone will provide more information about Mercedes Moné’s status as it becomes available.

