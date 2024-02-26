Report: Details On New AEW Hiring

A new report provides an update on a recent AEW hiring.

On February 26, Arkady Aura took to social media and wrote that she was “All Elite”, as she had joined All Elite Wrestling. Aura tagged the company and wrote that she felt beyond blessed to be a part of it. Aura also thanked everyone for their support.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful (via Fightful Select) then confirmed the hiring and wrote that Aura will be joining the company, likely as a backstage interviewer. By adding Aura, AEW will help spread out the assignments Renee Paquette and Lexy Nair currently have. Per Sapp, there have been others who had discussed working in a similar role, and they may still wind up becoming part of the broadcast team. There is no word on when Aura will start with the company.

WrestleZone will provide more information as it becomes available.

