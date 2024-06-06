Report: Bron Breakker’s Creative Plans In WWE Have Been Altered

Bron Breakker has taken on a much different role in recent weeks on RAW compared to what he was doing on SmackDown prior to this year’s WWE Draft.

But while many have been questioning what’s been going on with the former two-time NXT Champion, it appears to be a positive thing longterm.

According to WrestleVotes, Bron Breakker’s creative plans in WWE have been “considerably altered” recently, tweeting out:

“I’m told WWE has considerably altered its creative plans for Bron Breakker. The 2nd generation superstar has impressed many higher-ups in his short stint on RAW. A source states Breakker is slated to be a major focus heading into the Netflix era.

‘With his age, speed, look, and pedigree, this rare combination of talents isn’t to be overlooked,’ said the source,” WrestleVotes said in a post.

Breakker is currently involved in a feud with Ilja Draguov and Ricochet on Monday Night RAW.

