Report: AEW Hires Former WWE Regional Director Of Live Events

AEW has dealt with multiple departures from the company, but they have made a noteworthy move, according to a new report.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful (via Fightful Select) reports that several in the company have been notified that Kosha Irby, potentially in a COO role. Irby previously worked for WWE as a Regional Director of Live Events. Irby has also worked with the Memphis Express of the AAF and the Clemson Tigers, among others. With Clemson, Irby worked as the Executive Senior Associate AD and Chief Marketing Officer.

In recent weeks, AEW has lost Rafael Morffi, Dana Massie, and QT Marshall, each of whom had key roles with the company. Khan has said the company would be making announcements about some additions in the near future.

