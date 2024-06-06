Renowned chef behind Stage and Ela Curry Kitchen opens fast-casual restaurant, market in Gardens

When one door closes, another opens — especially when it comes to restaurants in South Florida.

That's particularly true for local chef Pushkar Maranthe, who recently opened Mango Mercado inside the space once occupied by Coolinary Cafe and, more recently, the first iteration of his second restaurant, Ela Curry Kitchen & Cocktails.

Mango Mercado, the casual breakfast and lunch spot with a market twist, officially opened Tuesday, May 28, at 4650 Donald Ross Road in Palm Beach Gardens.

Equal parts dine-in and to-go, Maranthe says this latest endeavor was just what he felt the neighborhood was missing, and the original Ela location felt like the ideal fit.

"When we made the decision to move to a bigger space with Ela, the first thing that came to mind was that we had an amazing space we didn't want to give up," says Maranthe of the slim but cozy space. "Mango Mercado is the type of place I was looking for. Something easy and quick, but where quality and flavor aren't sacrificed."

As both a resident and business owner in Palm Beach Gardens, Maranthe aims to fill the void for a local, high-quality, to-go fare in a fast-casual setting, what feels like a natural stepping stone for the chef who was nominated as a "James Beard Best Chef: South Award '' semifinalist in 2023.

More about Ela: Critic’s choice: Here's the best new restaurant of 2022 in Palm Beach County

When chef Pushkar Maranthe's Ela Curry Kitchen & Cocktails left its original home for a bigger space, the door was opened to the chef's next project: a casual breakfast and lunch spot.

The name is homage to one of Florida's most beloved — or begrudged — fruits.

"Nothing is more local than the mango. It's such a South Florida gem we have," says Maranthe, who commissioned a mango mural by local artist Jhonattan Arango.

Not just for dining-in: A curated market of prepared meals awaits at Mango Mercado

Walk-up ordering and open kitchen at Mango Mercado in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida in May 2024.

With his newest creative outlet, Maranthe, 40, says he's eager to explore menu items you won't find at Stage or Ela.

What you will find: Easy prepared meals, a curated market of prepared food that include sauces, dressings, and condiments, and a made-to-order breakfast and lunch menu available for dine-in and to-go.

Walk into Mango Mercado and you'll see Coolinary's original open kitchen counter to the right has been transformed into an assembly line where customers can create build-your-own salads stacked with flavorful toppings, local produce, and the market's own rotisserie-cooked chicken.

Grab-and-go beverages at Mango Mercado in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida in May 2024.

Along the back wall, open refrigerated cases house pre-packaged meals and other grab-and-go items. Continue even further, and what was once office space is now a specialty wine market.

Keeping with quality, the chef says he continues to source produce and meats from both local and national small-scale purveyors, focusing on nitrate-free and organic options. The opening menu includes pork from Compart Family Farms in Nicollet, Minnesota and produce from Kai-Kai Farm in Indiantown, as well as Gratitude Gardens Farm and Naga Gardens in Loxahatchee.

They can be found in a rotating selection of pre-packaged dinners that are made fresh daily. Think lasagna, daily soups and quiches, and desserts. Offerings will change frequently.

Mango Mercado chef Pushkar Markante

There's also an entire section dedicated to piadina — an Italian flatbread sandwich Maranthe has made a focal point of his Mango Mercado menu.

"I wanted a sandwich that isn't heavy, something you can eat without being overwhelmed," says Maranthe, who prepares the dough from scratch using a simple alchemy of flour, milk, olive oil, and salt. The resulting flatbread is paired with roasted vegetables or prosciutto and Crescenza or Guryère cheeses.

If you're looking for something to jazz up your homemade dinner, pantry items take a nod from Stage and Ela with jars of the chef's butter chicken sauce, Aioli breads, house-made dressings and condiments, and single-serve desserts.

What's for breakfast at Mango Mercado?

Breakfast Congee served at Mango Mercado in Palm Beach Gardens.

In addition to grab-and-go meals and market items, Mango Mercado chefs prepare made-to-order breakfast and lunch items available for both dine-in and takeout.

Breakfast, served from open until 11 a.m., offers diners a selection of both sweet and savory hot and cold dishes priced $6-$15. There's a hoagie breakfast sandwich (available all day), buckwheat pancakes, and mushroom or avocado toast. Hot plates feature a congee of steamed eggs paired with bacon, leeks, kimchi, mushrooms, and spicy chili crunch or an elevated French omelet with roasted garlic and caviar.

"We also have all these amazing sandwiches that you won't find at any of our restaurants," adds Maranthe.

Cuban time sandwiches available at Mango Mercado.

Those sandwiches take center stage during lunch ($12-$18), each prepared with Aioli Bakery breads. Familiar favorites include a roast turkey club, tuna salad or curried chicken salad, and an Italian hoagie alongside Maranthe's own take on a traditional beef carpaccio, Cuban, or bahn mi.

Moving forward, expect to see Maranthe spending his days at Mango Mercado, then popping over to oversee kitchen operations at Ela in the evenings.

"It feels like all the stars have aligned for me, and I couldn't do it without the never ending support I have from my wife and son, my incredible staff, and business partner," sums up Maranthe. "All of it has allowed me to keep building on something special. Not just a restaurant, but a community, too."

Mango Mercado in Palm Beach Gardens

Location: The Shops of Donald Ross Village, 4650 Donald Ross Road, suite 110, Palm Beach Gardens; 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; 561-408-3014; mangomercado.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Chef behind Ela and Stage opens new Mango Mercado restaurant, market