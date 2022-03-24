Renee Zellweger gives rare comment about Ant Anstead relationship

Renée Zellweger opened up about her relationship with Ant Anstead and how it's connected the loss of the actress's late publicist and close friend, Nanci Ryder. The Thing About Pam star sat down with Harper's Bazaar and shared just how she met the English television personality. "It was around Judy," Zellweger began, referencing the film she won an Oscar for in Feb. 2020. "Late night, and I remember I watched the Property Brothers with Brad Pitt."