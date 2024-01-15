Reneé Rapp Says Gizelle Bryant Gives Off Regina George Energy

Pop star and actress Reneé Rapp says the queens of good shade on The Real Housewives of Potomac are Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon. On the other hand, the queen of bad shade is Mia Thornton in Reneé’s opinion. She says the biggest mean girl in the bunch is Mia, Gizelle gives off the most leader of the pack Regina George energy, Ashley has the most to hide when it comes to her relationship and Mia is shadier in confessionals than she is in front of the ladies.

