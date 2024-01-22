Reneé Rapp Claps Back at Lack of Media Training Rumors With SNL Sketch

Reneé Rapp addresses fan speculation that she needs media training by jokingly calling out the situation in a sketch on 'Saturday Night Live.' The 'Mean Girls' star made her 'SNL' debut as musical guest alongside host Jacob Elordi. During a skit, which also happened to poke fun at Entertainment Tonight, she addressed the rumors by saying she has to do '40 hours of court ordered media training' after getting a little too candid in some of her recent interviews. Meanwhile, the original 'Mean Girls' star, Rachel McAdams, made a special cameo to introduce Reneé's second performance of the night. Plus, Megan Thee Stallion gave a surprise appearance too, performing her collaboration with Reneé, 'Not My Fault.'

