‘Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé’ Is Heading to Theaters: ‘I Feel Liberated’

Historically, Beyoncé has done the work of contextualizing her own place in popular culture at a larger scale than any historian could manage. In 2018, when she became the first Black woman to headline Coachella, the historic feat was captured and later released as the documentary Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé. It was the first chapter of many. And now, the singer is gearing up to release its next installment: Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé.

A few hours after performing the final show of the Renaissance world tour in Kansas City, Missouri, on Sunday evening, the singer unveiled the official trailer for the documentary concert film scheduled to arrive in theaters in December. “When I am performing, I am nothing but free,” Beyoncé says in the clip, which spans two full minutes. “The goal for this tour was to create a place where everyone is free, and no one is judged. Start over, start fresh, create the new — that’s what the Renaissance is about.”

Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé will delve into the creation and execution of Beyoncé’s 86-date tour, which began in Stockholm, Sweden, earlier this year. “It is about Beyoncé’s intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft,” a film synopsis reads. “Received with extraordinary acclaim, Beyoncé’s RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR created a sanctuary for freedom, and shared joy, for more than 2.7 million fans.”

As Beyoncé puts it: “I feel liberated. I’ve transitioned into a new animal.”

The preview shares footage of the same liberating moments of the stadium show that have been spread across social media for the past five months — from the LGBTQ-honoring spotlight on ballroom culture to the multiple performances Beyoncé’s own daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, accompanied her during. “At any point, they can close their eyes and be right back there and take it with them,” the singer shared in the trailer, outlining her goal of keeping the renaissance alive.

Tickets for Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé are available now, and the film will be shown in multiple theater chains throughout North America.

