Renée Zellweger denies giving Weinstein sexual favours

Renée Zellweger has hit back at reports that she gave disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein 'sexual favours', following alleged claims in a recent lawsuit.

According to PEOPLE, a lawsuit filed by six women against Weinstein claimed that the movie magnate had told them a number of high-profile actresses had given him sexual favours.

Hitting back at Weinstein's alleged comments, a spokesperson for Zellweger denied that the Oscar-winning actress had ever been in such a situation.

"If Harvey said that, he's full of shit," a spokesperson for the actress defiantly told PEOPLE.

The latest allegations against Weinstein follow the news that The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, who oversee the Oscars, has unveiled a new code of conduct for members.

In the wake of the Harvey Weinstein misconduct scandal, the Academy's CEO Dawn Hudson unveiled the body's new standards, calling Academy membership "a privilege".

"In addition to achieving excellence in the field of motion picture arts and sciences, members must also behave ethically by upholding the Academy's values of respect for human dignity, inclusion, and a supportive environment that fosters creativity," the statement read.

"The Academy asks that members embrace their responsibility to affirm these principles and act when these principles are violated.

"There is no place in the academy for people who abuse their status, power or influence in a manner that violates recognised standards of decency."

Weinstein has been accused of sexual harassment by more than 80 women - including Paz de la Huerta, Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie, Rose McGowan, Cara Delevingne and Lupita Nyong'o - and is currently being investigated in both the US and the UK.

Weinstein has denied allegations of sexual assault, with his representatives saying in a recent statement that the producer may only be guilty of "impolitic behaviour".

