Reid Scott and Wife Elspeth Keller Welcome Son Damon Leif

Reid Scott is now a father of two!

The Veep star, 40, and his wife Elspeth Keller welcomed their second child, son Damon Leif Scott, on Thursday, Jan. 4, weighing in at 9 lbs., 5oz, his rep confirms to PEOPLE.

The couple is already parents to 2-year-old son Conrad.

Scott and Keller announced they were expecting another baby exclusively with PEOPLE in August.

“We’re excited to make a little brother for our son,” Scott shared of older son Conrad, whom the proud father affectionately calls a “little chubby teddy bear.”

Adding, “He’s going to be a great big brother. If he doesn’t kill his little brother within the first six weeks, then we’re going to be great.”

Scott wed his longtime love during an intimate ceremony at downtown Los Angeles’s Maguire Gardens in June 2014 before spending their honeymoon in Fiji.

In May, Scott told PEOPLE that he and his wife “definitely” wanted to expand their family.

“We definitely want more [kids], so should we be so lucky, yeah. I hope so,” he said, adding that Conrad is “going to be hard to top.”

He joked, “No. 2 is going to have some big, little shoes to fill!”

