Register dogs for Holiday Hounds on Parade

IDA — Registration is open for Christmas in Ida's Holiday Hounds on Parade. More than 100 dogs dressed for the holidays will walk down Lewis Avenue in downtown Ida starting at 2:15 p.m. Dec. 2.

All breeds, ages and sizes of dogs are welcome. Dog owners walk with their pets. For a registration form, visit christmasinida.com or call 734-269-6017.

Guests at Holiday Hounds on Parade will be McGruff and his nephew, Scruffy, hosted by the Monroe County Sheriff Office and the Office of the Monroe County Prosecutor. The law enforcement mascots will teach children about safety.

A dog dressed for Christmas is shown at a previous Holiday Hounds on Parade at Christmas in Ida. This year's Holiday Hounds on Parade is Dec. 2.

Dogs will be judged as they walk along the route, which will begin at the Ida United Methodist Church on Ida East Road. The parade will travel west to Lewis Avenue, south to Ida Street, make a loop and return to the church.

David Kubiske, master of ceremonies, will announce participants and give a brief description of each pet. Judges of the parade are Connie Carroll, retired executive director of United Way of Monroe and Lenawee Counties; Judge Amanda Eicher of Monroe County First District Court; and Captain Julie Massengill of the Monroe County Sheriff Office.

The judges will choose a canine prince and princess who will be featured in the Parade of Lights. Winners will ride on their own float. There are six categories: most adorable smallest pet, mammoth pet, best vocal performance, waggiest tail and best dog pulling cart.

Category winners will receive plaques, and all participants interested are invited to participate in the evening Parade of Lights.

Project Second Chance will host holiday photos with pets before the parade at the Ida United Methodist Church. The photoshoot is a fundraiser for Project Second Chance.

Participants must have their dogs on a leash at all times and must sign a hold harmless agreement at the registration staging area.

Parking will be available at the Ida Township Community Center. The parking lot is accessible from Van Aiken Street (by the water tower).

